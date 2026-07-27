Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing Attends China-Malaysia Tourism Dialogue

On July 22, China-Malaysia Tourism Dialogue – organised by the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, Tourism Malaysia, and the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia – has been held in Langkawi. Present were H.E. Ambassador Ouyang Yujing; Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture of Malaysia, Chiew Choon Man; Representative from the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, Ma Xiaochen, as well as the tourism officials and industry representatives from both countries, among over 300 attendees.

Ambassador Ouyang said, China and Malaysia will continue to deepen tourism exchanges and cooperation to better serve the economic development of both countries, enhance people-to-people bonds, and jointly build a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

Deputy Minister Chiew Choon Man said that both sides will strengthen flight connectivity and tourism cooperation as measures to bring more Chinese tourists to Malaysia and more Malaysian tourists to China, so as to expand Malaysia-China tourism exchanges and cooperation.

Ma Xiaochen shares that China’s 15th Five-Year Plan includes plans to build China into a nation strong in tourism. She hopes that tourism players from both countries will seize this opportunity to deepen pragmatic cooperation.