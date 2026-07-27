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Discover five trusted Chinese manufacturers providing flare systems for oil & gas, petrochemical, LNG, biogas, and industrial emission control applications.

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHANDONG, China, July 27 —The global flare systems market is estimated at approximately USD 4.8 billion in 2025, driven by increasing regulatory pressure on hydrocarbon emissions and a recovery in oil and gas investments, according to industry analysis. With global gas flaring volumes reaching 151 billion cubic metres in 2024 — the highest level since 2007 — the demand for efficient, compliant industrial gas disposal solutions continues to intensify. Chinese manufacturers have strengthened their position in this market, offering a wide range of elevated, enclosed ground, skid-mounted, and thermal treatment systems that serve refineries, petrochemical plants, LNG terminals, and landfill gas projects worldwide.The following five Chinese flare system manufacturers have established reputations for delivering reliable equipment and integrated engineering services for industrial waste gas disposal and safety emission control.1. Shandong Zexuan Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.Shandong Zexuan Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. (Zexuan) is a professional manufacturer and engineering service provider founded in 2015, headquartered at No. 2000, Shunhua Road, Innovation Zone, Jinan, Shandong, China. The company operates a 24,100 m² manufacturing base, employs more than 80 staff including over 30 engineers and technical specialists, and holds ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification (certificate No. 26326Q00079R001). Zexuan’s product portfolio covers elevated flare systems (self-supported, guyed-wire, derrick-supported, and demountable), enclosed ground flare systems (ZX-EGF Series), skid-mounted LNG/LPG flare systems (ZX-SMF Series), biogas flare systems (ZXE-BGF Series), flare tips (ZX-FT Series), and thermal oxidizers including TO, RTO, and RCO series. The company’s systems are designed for industries such as oil & gas, refining, petrochemical, LNG terminals, chemical processing, landfill gas, and biogas applications. Zexuan has delivered projects in more than 10 countries, including the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Contact details: Alice (Email: alice@zexuaneco.com, Tel: +86 18678831572, WhatsApp: +86 186 7883 1572). A detailed company brochure is available for download here.2. China State Shipbuilding Corporation No. 711 Research InstituteChina State Shipbuilding Corporation No. 711 Research Institute is a state-owned research and engineering institute under the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). It specialises in marine power systems, combustion equipment, and industrial flare systems for the energy and petrochemical sectors. With decades of experience in high-temperature and high-pressure combustion applications, the institute offers elevated and ground flares, as well as integrated emission control solutions for refineries and offshore platforms. Its strength lies in deep R&D capabilities and the ability to handle complex customised engineering projects, supported by a large team of combustion and process engineers.3. ZhongSheng Technology (Jiangsu) Group Co., Ltd.ZhongSheng Technology (Jiangsu) Group Co., Ltd. is a Jiangsu-based provider of energy and environmental protection equipment, including industrial flare systems, heat recovery units, and thermal oxidisers. The company serves the petrochemical, coal chemical, and steel industries, offering elevated flares, ground flares, and VOC destruction systems. ZhongSheng is known for its engineering integration capabilities, supplying complete flare packages from design through commissioning, and has established a track record of projects across China and select international markets.4. Shanghai Kaihong Environmental Engineering Co., Ltd.Shanghai Kaihong Environmental Engineering Co., Ltd. focuses on environmental engineering solutions for industrial gas treatment, including enclosed ground flares, skid-mounted flare systems, and regenerative thermal oxidisers (RTO). The company is particularly active in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and fine chemical sectors, where strict emission standards demand high destruction efficiency and low thermal radiation. Kaihong’s product designs emphasise compact footprint, low noise, and compliance with local emission regulations, making them a choice for industrial parks and urban-adjacent facilities.5. Beijing Aerospace Petrochemical Technology & Equipment Engineering Co., Ltd.Beijing Aerospace Petrochemical Technology & Equipment Engineering Co., Ltd. leverages its aerospace combustion technology heritage to deliver high-reliability flare systems for the petrochemical, refining, and LNG industries. The company’s offerings include elevated flares, ground flares, flare tips, and thermal treatment equipment. With a strong background in high-temperature materials and combustion control, the company provides custom solutions for emergency relief, startup/shutdown venting, and continuous flare operations, and has completed projects for major Chinese state-owned oil and gas enterprises.Market Outlook and Industry ContextIndustry data indicates that the Asia-Pacific region holds a 35% share of the global flare gas recovery market as of 2025, making it the largest regional market. The growing regulatory push for smokeless, low-emission flaring and the adoption of API Standard 521 compliant designs are driving demand for advanced elevated and enclosed ground flare systems. Chinese manufacturers, with competitive pricing and expanding technical capabilities, are increasingly chosen by international buyers for projects ranging from refinery expansions to LNG terminal BOG disposal. The global VOC control systems market, which overlaps with flare and thermal oxidation technologies, is estimated at USD 7.5 billion in 2025, with China identified as a key growth market.Closing OutlookAs global gas flaring volumes remain high and emission regulations tighten worldwide, the five companies profiled here represent the breadth of Chinese manufacturing capability in the flare systems segment. Each brings distinct strengths — from integrated engineering and state-owned scale to technology heritage and specialised application expertise. For procurement professionals evaluating suppliers for 2026 and beyond, these manufacturers offer competitive options for safe, compliant, and efficient industrial waste gas disposal.Contact Shandong Zexuan Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.· Name: Alice· Email: alice@zexuaneco.com· Tel: +86 18678831572· WhatsApp: +86 186 7883 1572· Website: www.zexuaneco.com · Headquarters: No. 2000, Shunhua Road, Innovation Zone, Jinan, Shandong, China· Manufacturing Base: Huji Industrial Park, Mudan District, Heze, Shandong, China

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