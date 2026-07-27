Advanced Smile Dentistry

A comparative study evaluates 14 New Jersey dental practices, highlighting Advanced Smile Dentistry's technology, innovation, and digital implant planning.

Technology supports better planning, but transparency helps patients make informed decisions before they ever schedule a consultation.” — David Basar, DDS, Founder and Lead Dentist

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comparative evaluation highlights Advanced Smile Dentistry's strong performance in technology infrastructure, digital treatment planning, and implant dentistry using publicly documented evidence.

Advanced Smile Dentistry, a Toms River dental implant practice, was evaluated as part of a comparative study of 14 New Jersey dental practices using a structured, evidence-based scoring methodology built on publicly available information available at the time of the evaluation.

The practice earned the second-highest Infrastructure & Technology score and tied for the highest Innovation & Specialization score in the published evaluation. Researchers assessed each clinic across five dimensions—Clinical Excellence, Infrastructure & Technology, Patient Experience, Innovation & Specialization, and International Standards, using publicly available website content and Google Business Profile information captured through March 25, 2026.

Advanced Smile Dentistry received a score of 10.6 out of 20 for Infrastructure & Technology and 10.0 out of 15 for Innovation & Specialization, producing a combined technology and innovation sub-score of 20.6 out of 35. According to the published evaluation, those scores reflected publicly documented evidence including a structured dental implant treatment system, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) imaging, digital scanning, published implant financing information, and a complimentary consultation that includes a 3D scan. The evaluation also identified two confirmed technology indicators and four documented clinical differentiators for the practice.

What Did the Study Measure?

The comparative study evaluated 14 New Jersey dental practices using five weighted categories:

* Clinical Excellence

* Infrastructure & Technology

* Patient Experience

* Innovation & Specialization

* International Standards

Rather than reviewing patient records or conducting on-site inspections, researchers analyzed publicly available evidence using the same deterministic scoring framework for every practice included in the evaluation. The evaluation was designed as an evidence-based comparative analysis of publicly available information rather than a clinical quality audit.

Why Technology Matters in Implant Dentistry

Modern implant dentistry increasingly relies on technologies that support diagnosis and treatment planning before surgery begins. Digital treatment planning, three-dimensional imaging, and cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) allow clinicians to evaluate bone anatomy, visualize implant placement, and develop personalized treatment plans for procedures such as full-mouth dental implants and implant-supported dentures.

While technology does not replace clinical judgment or experience, it can support more informed planning, patient education, and communication throughout treatment.

"The scoring here measures what a practice documents publicly, not what happens in the operatory, and that distinction matters," said Dr. David Basar, DDS, founder and Lead Dentist at Advanced Smile Dentistry. "What it does tell patients is whether a practice has made its diagnostic technology, treatment planning process, and financing information publicly available before a consultation. Patients considering full-mouth dental implants should be able to understand those resources without first making a phone call."

The published evaluation identified Advanced Smile Dentistry's publicly documented technology resources and implant-focused services as contributing factors to its performance in the Infrastructure & Technology and Innovation & Specialization categories. These included digital diagnostics, implant treatment planning resources, restorative dentistry services, financing information, and complimentary 3D implant consultations.

Study Limitations

The evaluation relied exclusively on publicly available website content and Google Business Profile (GBP) information available at the time of the research. It did not include on-site clinical audits, patient chart reviews, or independent verification of treatment outcomes. Practices with limited public-facing information may score differently than they would during a comprehensive clinical assessment, and the published results represent a snapshot of publicly available evidence captured through March 25, 2026.

About Advanced Smile Dentistry

Advanced Smile Dentistry is a dental practice in Toms River, New Jersey, led by Dr. David Basar, DDS, who earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from New York University. The practice focuses on implant dentistry, including full-mouth dental implants, full-arch restoration, implant-supported dentures, dental implant surgery, and advanced restorative dentistry. Clinical care is supported by cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) imaging, digital scanning, soft tissue laser technology, and personalized digital treatment planning. Patients throughout Ocean County and surrounding communities receive comprehensive evaluations and individualized treatment plans designed to support long-term oral health.

For more information, visit https://advancedsmile.dental.

Disclosure: Advanced Smile Dentistry is a marketing client of Admirise Digital Agency. The evaluation methodology, scoring criteria, and evidence collection process were established before scoring began and applied consistently across every practice included in the study. The complete scoring tables, methodology, weighting framework, and individual dimension scores for every evaluated clinic are published with the study, allowing readers to review the methodology and compare results across all participating practices. Read the complete study: https://www.admirise.com/blog/top-5-dental-clinics-in-new-jersey-independent-2026-study.

Advanced Smile Dentistry Patient Testimonials

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.