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Explore five trusted Chinese manufacturers of professional live streaming cameras for broadcast, conferencing, education, and medical applications.

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEIJING, China, July 27 —The global live streaming camera market is projected to reach USD 3.35 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8.8% to USD 7.79 billion by 2035, according to industry data. Within this expanding sector, PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras are estimated to account for 38.5% of global conference camera revenue in 2025, highlighting the importance of reliable, high-quality video sources for broadcast, education, medical, and e-commerce applications. China, as a major manufacturing hub for imaging equipment, hosts numerous suppliers. Below are five reputable live streaming camera manufacturers in China in 2026 that providers and system integrators should consider for professional broadcast visual solutions. TCHD Video (Tchd Digital Video Technology Development (Beijing) Ltd.)TCHD Video, founded in 2005, is a manufacturer specializing in standardized video software and hardware products and application systems. The company employs approximately 50 staff and operates a 10,000 square meter facility in Beijing. Its main products include live streaming cameras, video capture cards, video converters, video encoders, and video switchers. The R&D department comprises 10 professionals, and annual production capacity is 4,000 units. Export business accounts for 20% of total sales, with major markets in the EU, USA, and Asia. The company offers customized development according to different customer needs.TCHD Video’s product lineup includes several models for diverse scenarios. The TC-980S is a live streaming PTZ camera designed for the broadcasting industry, featuring a 1/2.8-inch CMOS sensor and 12X optical zoom. It supports monocular tracking, HDMI and SDI video outputs, a pan range of -170° to +170°, tilt range of -30° to +90°, and total power consumption ≤18 W. The TC420 is a video conference camera with a 1/2.8-inch CMOS sensor (2.07M effective pixels), 12X lens, and supports video systems up to 1080P@60fps. It includes HDMI 1.4b output, USB3.0 Type C, and PoE-enabled RJ45 Ethernet. The TCHD-T3 is tailored for education teaching, e-commerce streaming, and medical training, supporting network protocols RTSP, RTMP, ONVIF, and SRT. All cameras support control via VISCA, Pelco-D, or Pelco-P protocols.Contact information:· Name: Leo Chen· Email: sales@tchdvideo.com· Tel: +86-13910334207· WhatsApp: +86 19498872019· Address: Room#411, Building#1, Yard#9, Lianqiao 2nd street, Haidian district, Beijing, China· Website: www.tchdvideo.com Shenzhen Remo Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Remo Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. is recognized for its PTZ camera solutions designed primarily for video conferencing and distance education. The company’s products typically feature HD resolution and support standard control protocols such as VISCA and Pelco-D, making them compatible with a wide range of professional AV systems. Remo Intelligent Technology is noted for its focus on ease of integration and reliability in corporate and institutional settings.Hangzhou Starrhinotech Co., Ltd.Hangzhou Starrhinotech Co., Ltd. specializes in PTZ cameras and USB cameras for the live streaming and videoconferencing markets. The manufacturer is known for offering models that integrate advanced tracking functions and multiple video outputs (HDMI, SDI, USB, LAN). Starrhinotech’s products are frequently used in lecture capturing, church streaming, and event broadcasting, with an emphasis on stable performance and competitive pricing for professional-grade applications.Shenzhen Bolin Vision Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Bolin Vision Technology Co., Ltd. is an established manufacturer in the field of broadcast and surveillance cameras. The company provides a range of PTZ cameras and fixed lens cameras suitable for studio production, conference rooms, and remote monitoring. Bolin Vision is recognized for its support of ONVIF and RTMP streaming protocols, facilitating direct broadcasting to platforms without dedicated encoding hardware. Their products are often selected by system integrators for scalable deployment.Shanghai Zowietek Electronics Co., Ltd.Shanghai Zowietek Electronics Co., Ltd. manufactures live streaming and PTZ cameras that are widely used in e-commerce live streaming, online education, and corporate training. The company emphasizes 4K resolution, high frame rate, and low latency transport via RTMP and SRT protocols. Zowietek’s cameras are typically bundled with control software, simplifying setup for operators who require quick deployment in dynamic production environments.When evaluating suppliers for broadcast visual solutions, buyers should consider factors such as optical zoom, video output interfaces, protocol support (RTMP, SRT, ONVIF), control options, and customization capabilities. The market offers a variety of choices from these five manufacturers, each with particular strengths across education, medical, event, and e-commerce streaming needs.For inquiries and partnership opportunities, contact TCHD Video at sales@tchdvideo.com or via WhatsApp +86 19498872019.

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