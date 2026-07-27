Shanghai Focus Industrial Co., Ltd.

Exploring Leading Printing Technology Providers Advancing Single-Pass Solutions, Industrial Efficiency, and Next-Generation Digital Production

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shanghai，China, July 27, 2026 ——The global digital printing for packaging market was valued at USD 31.64 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 75.55 billion by 2032, according to Zion Market Research. Among the technologies driving this growth, single-pass (one-pass) digital inkjet printing stands out for its ability to deliver high-speed, high-resolution printing on a wide range of substrates — from corrugated cardboard and paper bags to labels, flexible films, and decorative panels. As buyers move from research to evaluation, understanding the leading manufacturers of one-pass printers becomes critical. Below is a factual overview of ten reputable suppliers worldwide, including Shanghai Focus Industrial Co., Ltd. ( FocusInc ), a recognized innovator in industrial single-pass inkjet solutions.1. Shanghai Focus Industrial Co., Ltd. (FocusInc) — ChinaFocusInc is a global industrial digital printing solutions provider specializing in high-speed single-pass inkjet technology for sustainable packaging and industrial applications. Founded in 2008 and owning a 35,000m² factory from 2018, the company is certified as a leading national high-tech enterprise from 2022. FocusInc’s single-pass printer portfolio spans the Cobra series (for paper bags, corrugated, and pizza boxes), Viper series (roll-to-roll labels), Falcon series (desktop single-pass), Acaleph series (industrial UV single-pass for panels and non-woven bags), and the Jetpress S350 (UV label single-pass). The Cobra-691S, for example, prints at 10–40 meters per minute with up to 42,240 nozzles per head and supports media up to 250mm thick. FocusInc has achieved CE, LVD, and EMC certifications (certificate SCT260301170121) and holds multiple utility model patents, including one for a printer applicable to heightening materials (ZL 202222398674.4). The company exports 95% of its output to EU, USA, Mexico, Brazil, and other markets. Contact: Name: Linda Tang; Email: info@focusdgt.com; Tel: +86 177 6513 2139; Web: www.focusincprinter.com. 2. HP Inc. — USAHP PageWide technology is a leading one-pass solution for corrugated and flexible packaging. The HP PageWide C500 press runs at up to 75 linear meters per minute and uses water-based HP Pigment inks. HP holds approximately 32% global shipment share in the large-format printer market (Mordor Intelligence). The PageWide T Series is widely deployed for high-volume web printing.3. EFI (Electronics For Imaging) — USAThe EFI Nozomi C18000 is a single-pass LED printer for corrugated packaging, printing at up to 11,000 sheets per hour with 1200 dpi resolution. It supports white, CMYK, and optional varnish, and is known for energy efficiency and direct-to-board printing without primer.4. Durst Group — ItalyDurst’s Tau series (Tau 510, Tau 330) are UV single-pass label presses that print at up to 80 m/min. The Durst Rho P10 is used for corrugated and sheets. Durst is recognized for its industrial-grade printhead technology and robust inline finishing options.5. Canon Inc. — JapanThe Canon Océ ColorStream 3000 series uses piezo inkjet single-pass technology for high-speed color printing on paper, targeting transactional and book printing. Canon also offers the Océ InfiniStream for packaging applications. The company has a strong patent portfolio in ink delivery and printhead design.6. Eastman Kodak Company — USAKodak’s Prosper series (Prosper 5000, Prosper 7000) are single-pass inkjet presses using Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) technology — Stream Inkjet — for high-speed variable data and packaging printing. The Prosper 7000 Turbo Press runs at up to 300 m/min, making it one of the fastest systems available.7. SCREEN Graphic Solutions Co., Ltd. — JapanThe SCREEN Truepress Jet L350 UV series is a single-pass inkjet label press that prints CMYK+White at up to 60 m/min. It features SCREEN’s own piezo printheads and supports a wide range of label materials. SCREEN is a key player in the Asian label and packaging market.8. Miyakoshi Printing Machinery Co., Ltd. — JapanMiyakoshi’s MJP series (e.g., MJP 30) are single-pass digital printers designed for labels, flexible packaging, and carton. They use UV inkjet technology with multiple piezo heads, achieving speeds up to 50 m/min. The company has a reputation for compact, high-reliability machines.9. Bobst Group — SwitzerlandBobst’s Mouvent LB series (UV single-pass label presses) and Mouvent LX, TS series for packaging bring Swiss-built precision. The LB32-UV prints at up to 50 m/min with 1200 dpi and integrated dielectric and varnish options. Bobst is known for its inline die-cutting and converting capabilities.10. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation — JapanFujifilm’s Jet Press FP790 is a single-pass inkjet press for flexible packaging, printing at 75 m/min with water-based pigment inks. The Jet Press 750S is a B2 sheetfed single-pass press for commercial and packaging printing. Fujifilm invests heavily in printhead and ink R&D.Market Outlook and Selection CriteriaWhen evaluating one-pass printers for packaging, labels, or industrial applications, key differentiators include print speed, resolution, media width, ink type (water-based vs UV), inline finishing options, and after-sales support. FocusInc distinguishes itself through flexible OEM/ODM customization (lead time 15–45 days, MOQ 1 unit), CE and WEEE certifications, and a broad product matrix covering water-based and UV ink technologies for diverse substrates. With an annual output of 800 units and a 6-engineer R&D team, FocusInc offers tailored automation solutions for pre- and post-printing processes, helping print service providers reduce labor costs and inventory risks.For more information on FocusInc’s single-pass printer lineup and factory strength, visit www.focusincprinter.com or contact Linda Tang at +86 177 6513 2139.

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