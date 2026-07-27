CD Bioparticles Announces Precision Custom Microneedle Mold Processing Services to Advance Transdermal Drug Delivery R&D

CD Bioparticles launches specialized Microneedle Mold Custom Processing Service to accelerate research in microneedle-based drug delivery.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CD Bioparticles , a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, has announced the launch of its specialized Microneedle Mold Custom Processing Service to accelerate research in microneedle-based drug delivery. These microfabrication services will support academic researchers, formulation scientists, and pharmaceutical developers in streamlining the prototyping, optimization, and scalable production of high-fidelity microneedle arrays.Microneedles have attracted considerable attention in a wide range of transdermal biomedical applications, such as biosensing and drug delivery, owing to their advantages, including painlessness, minimal invasiveness and sustainability. However, the current challenge lies in the materials and fabrication methods used to produce microneedles with specific shapes, structures, and functions that enable targeted biomedical applications.CD Bioparticles now offers custom microneedle mold manufacturing services for academic research, formulation development, pilot-scale studies, and industrial process evaluation. The company can custom-manufacture both negative and positive molds based on client-provided designs or application requirements. With a consistent focus on high-precision microstructure manufacturing, mold replication fidelity and repeatable array production, CD Bioparticles can support a wide range of microneedle geometries, including conical, pyramidal, bevelled, hollow and customized structures.CD Bioparticles offers a wide range of materials for manufacturing microneedle molds, meeting various process requirements, mechanical properties, and replication strategies. For instance, CD Bioparticles provides high-precision microneedle matrices specifically designed for cosmetic applications, such as facial care and topical skin treatments. This product range includes customized molds for specific areas such as the eyes and nose, which are optimized to conform perfectly to anatomical structures and ensure uniform patch coverage.Furthermore, for advanced biomedical and pharmaceutical applications, CD Bioparticles offers microneedle mold systems specifically for drug delivery research. These include complex geometries, such as pyramid-shaped microneedles with inclined cylindrical channels and arrow-shaped conical structures, which are used to optimize skin penetration and payload delivery efficiency.CD Bioparticles also offers integrated microneedle molds featuring a variety of geometries. Designed for high-throughput manufacturing, these integrated molds enable multiple microneedle patches to be produced simultaneously within a single manufacturing cycle. The number, arrangement and geometry of the microneedle patch arrays can be customized to meet specific production requirements, showcasing flexible mold design and high-precision micro- and nano-manufacturing capabilities.CD Bioparticles' custom microneedle molds have a wide range of applications in other fields such as regenerative medicine and tissue engineering (e.g. topical delivery of growth factors, wound-healing materials and delivery systems for cytokines and bioactive molecules), as well as in research and materials development (e.g. studies on skin penetration and absorption, testing platforms for novel biomaterials and tools for pharmacokinetic and drug transport research).For technical specifications, engineering parameters, or to request a project consultation, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/services/microneedle-mold-custom-processing-service.html About CD BioparticlesCD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.

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