The Flexi Group Launches ‘Tailored by Flexi’ to Meet Surging Demand for Bespoke Workspace Solutions

The leading flexible workspace operator expands its multi-brand portfolio with the launch of Tailored by Flexi, delivering bespoke, enterprise-grade products and services to a rapidly evolving market. Chris Edwards, CEO of The Flexi Group, parent company of Common Ground.

Tailored by Flexi provides bespoke workspace solutions designed around the evolving needs of modern businesses.

Today's businesses need more than just workspace. Tailored by Flexi brings together our proven expertise and customised solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises.” — Chris Edwards, CEO of The Flexi Group

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flexi Group, one of Asia-Pacific's leading workspace providers, today announced the launch of Tailored by Flexi, its newest brand delivering bespoke workspace and workforce solutions across Malaysia and the Philippines, with plans for further regional expansion.



The launch builds upon The Flexi Group's continued success across its portfolio of more than 50 workspaces, as well as a growing number of inquiries from multinational corporations and enterprise clients seeking more diversified, scalable, and highly customised workspace and workforce solutions. As businesses continue to evolve and workplace expectations shift, demand has increased for flexible solutions that go beyond traditional office offerings. Tailored by Flexi has been created to meet these changing needs, providing bespoke solutions that combine workspace, workforce, and operational expertise under one offering. The brand will debut first in Malaysia and the Philippines, two of the Group's fastest-growing markets, before expanding into Singapore and other key markets across the region as part of its broader regional growth strategy.



Tailored by Flexi’s service suite includes:

1. Managed Office Solutions: Providing the full Flexi Group hospitality experience within a private, dedicated corporate environment.

2. Bespoke Design & Build: Transforming blank canvases into brand-aligned, high-performance commercial spaces.

3. Workforce & Employer of Record Services: Hire teams across Asia with full legal compliance, payroll, and HR support backed by secure, private workspaces designed to keep them productive.

As the workplace landscape continues to shift toward hybrid and specific corporate requirements, Tailored by Flexi is designed to bridge the gap between traditional coworking and bespoke office management. The new brand focuses on delivering end-to-end managed office solutions - from custom design and build-out to ongoing operational management - specifically tailored to the unique identity and operational demands of enterprise clients and high-growth businesses. It will also expand upon its workforce services by offering Employer of Record services across Malaysia and the Philippines - allowing overseas companies to tap into the highly skilled and cost efficient workforces within these markets via a fully compliant, transparent fee service.

The launch in Malaysia and the Philippines leverages The Flexi Group’s established footprint and deep local expertise in these regions. By integrating Tailored by Flexi into its asset-light partnership model, the Group continues to provide landlords and corporate partners with higher-yielding alternatives to traditional leasing, while offering occupiers a level of flexibility and customization previously unavailable in the market.

This expansion reaffirms The Flexi Group’s commitment to leading the "future of work" in Asia-Pacific, following its landmark merger in 2022 and its continued growth across 11 cities and 7 countries.

For more information on Tailored by Flexi, please visit tailoredbyflexi.com.

About The Flexi Group

The Flexi Group is one of Asia Pacific's leading workspace experience providers, housing a diverse portfolio of workspace brands including the Hive, Common Ground, The Cluster and Tailored by Flexi. We partner with landlords and enterprises to design, build and operate high-quality office solutions and community-centric environments that empower businesses to thrive through agile, asset-light real estate strategies. With a strong regional presence, we currently operate over 50+ locations across Asia Pacific and Australia.

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