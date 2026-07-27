GrowMyPod Launches Topical Authority Map to Help Podcasters Identify Content Gaps and Build Stronger Subject Authority

GrowMyPod’s Topical Authority Map visualises a podcast catalogue as connected topic clusters, revealing strong coverage, developing areas, content gaps and episodes needing refresh.

GrowMyPod’s new interactive map reveals podcast topic strengths, content gaps and the next episodes most likely to build authority.

Publishing more episodes does not automatically build authority. GrowMyPod shows creators what their catalogue is known for, where coverage is weak and what to publish next.” — Matt Tones

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GrowMyPod has launched its new Topical Authority Map , an interactive podcast intelligence feature designed to help creators understand what their show is becoming known for, where important content gaps exist and which episodes could strengthen their authority next.The feature transforms a podcast’s published catalogue into an interactive authority constellation. The show’s central subject appears at the centre of the map, surrounded by major topic clusters and the individual episodes supporting each area of coverage.Rather than assessing a podcast only by the number of episodes published, the Topical Authority Map evaluates the depth, consistency, relevance and freshness of its subject coverage.“Podcasters are often told they need to publish more, but producing more episodes does not automatically create authority,” said Matt Tones, founder of GrowMyPod. “A podcast can have a large catalogue while still leaving important listener questions unanswered. The Topical Authority Map helps creators see how their episodes work together and where their strongest opportunities exist.”The feature organises podcast content into four authority states.Strong clusters represent subjects where the podcast has established meaningful and connected coverage. Developing clusters identify areas with a solid foundation that require additional depth. Content Gaps reveal relevant subjects or audience questions that are missing from the catalogue. Refresh Needed identifies existing coverage that may be outdated, incomplete or no longer aligned with current audience interests.Within the visual map, published episodes appear as supporting nodes around each topic cluster. Missing or recommended subjects are displayed as open opportunities, allowing creators to distinguish between content they have already covered and topics that could strengthen their future strategy.The Topical Authority Map also produces an overall authority score supported by measurements such as cluster coverage, topic depth and content freshness.These indicators help podcasters understand the difference between repeatedly discussing a broad subject and developing comprehensive authority around it. A show may have several episodes within one category while still missing foundational topics, specialist questions or important supporting themes.Selecting a cluster opens a detailed evidence panel explaining what is strengthening or limiting authority in that area. Users can review the episodes currently supporting the cluster, identify missing subtopics, locate content requiring an update and receive a recommended next episode.Each recommendation is connected to the broader catalogue, helping podcasters understand why the proposed topic matters and how it could contribute to a more complete body of content.“The purpose of the feature is to answer three practical questions,” Tones said. “What is the podcast already known for? Where is its coverage weak? What should the creator publish next to build stronger authority?”The map can also use publicly available podcast metadata to place a show’s content coverage within a wider competitive context. This helps creators identify subjects competing podcasts cover more frequently, areas where competitors may have developed greater depth and topics that remain underserved within a category.For independent podcasters, the feature provides a more structured alternative to choosing episode ideas through instinct alone. Podcast agencies and networks can use the map to assess catalogue strength across multiple shows, while businesses producing branded podcasts can use it to support thought-leadership planning.Recommended topics can be moved into GrowMyPod’s Content Strategy workflow, where creators can continue developing the idea into an episode plan.The Topical Authority Map joins GrowMyPod’s growing collection of podcast intelligence tools, which analyse discoverability, SEO, distribution, audience language, competitors, episode metadata and content strategy.GrowMyPod is designed to help podcast creators move beyond historical analytics. While traditional podcast platforms report what has already happened, GrowMyPod analyses the factors that may be limiting future growth and converts them into prioritised actions.The Topical Authority Map is available now to GrowMyPod users. Podcasters can connect their RSS feed to analyse their existing catalogue and explore opportunities to build stronger, more connected subject coverage.The authority score is intended as a strategic content-planning indicator. It does not guarantee search rankings, podcast-platform visibility, downloads or audience growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.