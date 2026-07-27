DigitalXForce Named Finalist of the Coveted Top 25 Most Innovative Cybersecurity Companies In the World 2026

Cyber Defense Magazine Top Infosec Finalist 2026 Digital Trust Platform of the new Era Founder and CEO

DigitalXForce Named Finalist in Cyber Defense Magazine’s 14th Annual InfoSec Awards

We're proud to be recognized among the world's cybersecurity innovators, helping enterprises build measurable Digital Trust with AI-powered TRiSCM.” — Lalit Ahluwalia

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalXForce Named Finalist of the Coveted Top 25 Most Innovative Cybersecurity Companies In the World 2026DigitalXForce Named Finalist in Cyber Defense Magazine’s 14th Annual InfoSec AwardsDigitalXForce is proud to announce that during BlackHat USA 2026 we have been named a finalist in both the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards and Top 25 Most Innovative Cybersecurity Companies in The World 2026 by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.DigitalXForce innovation has earned finalist recognition in the following categories:• AI TRiSCM (Trust, Risk, Security and Compliance) Management X-ROC (Risk Operations Center)Judging continues through October, 2026, where winners will be announced online, in print and during CyberDefenseCon 2026, taking place October 20-21, 2026 at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, USA, where a select group of winners will be given the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to the Top Global CISOs during their invitation only conference at https://www.cisoconference.com “We’re thrilled to receive this recognition as a finalist in one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 14th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Lalit Ahluwalia of DigitalXForce.“DigitalXForce embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.We’re thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of finalists in these Cyber Defense Awards.About DigitalXForce:DigitalXForce is a next-generation, AI-native platform for Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) & Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), that empowers enterprises to manage complexity with intelligence, agility, and confidence. Designed with a modular and composable architecture, DigitalXForce delivers an integrated suite of capabilities spanning automated GRC, Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), Third-Party Risk Management, Cyber Resilience, and Regulatory Compliance.At the core of DigitalXForce is its AI-powered engine, which leverages intelligent agents, machine learning models, and a dynamic control library to autonomously monitor controls, map evidence, assess risks, and generate real-time insights. Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, finance, critical infrastructure, and technology sectors, DigitalXForce delivers measurable value by reducing manual effort, accelerating audit readiness, and improving organizational resilience in today’s fast-evolving threat and compliance landscape.Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com About Cyber Defense AwardsThis is Cyber Defense Magazine’s thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com About Cyber Defense MagazineCyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences, Black Hat Conferences and Cyber Defense Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these award winning company executives. Search for a Cybersecurity job at https://www.cyberdefenseprofessionals.com or post an infosec job for free, anytime. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.###DigitalXForce Media Inquiriesinfo@digitalxforce.comCDM Media Inquiries:Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing ExecutiveEmail: marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.comToll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468International: 1-646-586-9545Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

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