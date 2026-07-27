Chinese Ambassador to Singapore Cao Zhongming Meets with Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling

On July 21, Ambassador Cao Zhongming met with Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling to have in-depth exchanges of views on China-Singapore cooperation in the area of economy, trade and culture. Counsellor Kang Yiming from the Embassy also attended the meeting.

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