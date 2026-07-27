Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives Kong Xianhua Pays a Courtesy Call on Maldivian Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises H.E. Hassan Zareer

On July 20, Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives H.E. Kong Xianhua pays a courtesy call on newly appointed Maldivian Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises H.E. Hassan Zareer. The meeting was also attended by Counselor Mr. Zhang Xu from the Chinese Embassy.

Ambassador Kong said that China cherishes the friendship between China and the Maldives and will accelerate the implementation of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen cooperation and development in multiple fields such as finance and economy, and promote the deepening and solidification of China-Maldives community with a shared future.

Minister Zareer thanked China for its long-term support and assistance to Maldives, saying that China's aid and cooperation projects have greatly improved and benefited the people's livelihood in Maldives, and expressed hope for promoting high-quality development of bilateral cooperation.