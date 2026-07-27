Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing Attends China-ASEAN Tourism Dialogue Held in Langkawi, Malaysia

On July 22, the China-ASEAN Tourism Dialogue has been held in Langkawi. Present were H.E. Ambassador Ouyang Yujing; Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture of Malaysia, Dato Sri Tiong King Sing; Secretary-General of ASEAN-China Centre (ACC), H.E. Zhang Lizhong; Chairman of World Tourism Alliance (WTA), Zhang Xu, as well as tourism officials and industry representatives from China and ASEAN countries, among over 300 attendees.

Ambassador Ouyang said, the 5th anniversary of China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership brings opportunities to deepen the integration of interests, strengthen people-to-people bond, and advance the building of a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

Tiong King Sing said that he looks forward to further strengthening connectivity with China and ASEAN countries, deepening cooperation in sustainable development and innovation, and jointly advancing the prosperity and development of regional tourism.

Zhang Lizhong said that he will strengthen China-ASEAN cooperation in areas such as connectivity, sustainable capacity building, tourism safety, and innovative tourism development.

Zhang Xu said that he will continue to build international tourism exchange and cooperation platforms, and work together to create a large regional tourism market.