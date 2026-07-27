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Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Chen Shaochun Visits Chung Hwa School Tutong

On July 21, H.E. Ambassador Chen Shaochun visited Chung Hwa School Tutong. Ambassador Chen met with the school's teachers and students and held discussions with Chairman Soon Seng Lee, members of the Board of Directors, and representatives of the staff.

Ambassador Chen was briefed on school's history and achievements in Chinese-language education. He spoke highly of the school's commitment to nurturing students. positive contributions to preserving Chinese culture and promoting China-Brunei friendship. He expressed his hope that the school would continue to thrive and cultivate more outstanding talent for Brunei's development and China-Brunei friendship.

Chairman Soon Seng Lee thanked the Chinese side and the Chinese Embassy in Brunei for the continued care and support to Chung Hwa School Tutong. He said that the school would continue its efforts to promote Chinese education, preserve Chinese culture, and further strengthen its role as a bridge and bond of friendship between Brunei and China.

Founded in 1937, Chung Hwa School Tutong is one of the oldest Chinese schools in Brunei.

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Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Chen Shaochun Visits Chung Hwa School Tutong

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