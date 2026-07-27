Submit Release
News Search

There were 143 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,376 in the last 365 days.

Chinese Consul General in Erbil Liu Jun Meets with the President of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

On July 21, 2026, Consul General Mr. Liu Jun met with Mr. Gaylan Haji Saeed, President of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. They exchanged views on promoting trade and economic cooperation between China and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and facilitating people-to-people exchanges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chinese Consul General in Erbil Liu Jun Meets with the President of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.