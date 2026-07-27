Chinese Consul General in Erbil Liu Jun Meets with the President of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

On July 21, 2026, Consul General Mr. Liu Jun met with Mr. Gaylan Haji Saeed, President of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. They exchanged views on promoting trade and economic cooperation between China and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and facilitating people-to-people exchanges.

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