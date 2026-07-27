Chinese Consul General in Erbil Liu Jun Pays a Courtesy Call on the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq

On July 21, 2026, Consul General Mr. Liu Jun paid a courtesy call on H.E. Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq. They exchanged views on China-KRI relations, practical cooperation across various fields, and the situation in the Middle East. Deputy Consul General Mr. Zhang Jianxin was present at the meeting.

CG Liu highlighted the significance of the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and elaborated on President Xi Jinping’s four-point proposition on safeguarding and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East. He stated that China stands ready to further deepen practical cooperation with the KRI in such areas as trade, investment, and human resources development, and to achieve more outcomes through high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. CG Liu also expressed the hope that the KRG would continue to foster a sound business environment and ensure the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals and institutions.

PM Masrour Barzani said that the KRG attaches great importance to developing relations with China, highly appreciates China’s contribution to the economic and social development of the KRI, stands ready to deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields, and commends China’s constructive role in safeguarding and promoting regional peace and stability.