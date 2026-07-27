Godfrey Atsing'a Receives World Civility Ambassador Appointment in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

His Royal Highness King Dr. Ruben M. West (USA), Special Envoy for iChange Nations™, Newly Appointed World Civility Ambassador, Mr. Godfrey Atsing'a (Kenya), and Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya, World Civility Ambassador, Mr. Godfrey Atsing'a (Kenya), His Royal Highness King Dr. Ruben M. West (USA), and Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya, pose for a picture at a ceremony in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe Wife Naomi Atsing'a, Lisa Atsinga, second born, Gloria Atsing'a, firstborn, and World Civility Ambassador, Mr. Godfrey Atsing'a Mr. Godfrey Atsing'a (Kenya) walks the red carpet at an awards ceremony in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, where he was appointed World Civility Ambassador

Honored by HRH King Dr. Ruben West, the Kenyan journalist joins iChange Nations™ in advancing civility, leadership, and human dignity worldwide.

Godfrey Atsing'a has shown that when journalism is guided by integrity and civility, it becomes a force that unites people, restores dignity, and inspires lasting change across generations.” — HRH King Dr. Ruben M. West, Special Envoy, iChange Nations™

VICTORIA FALLS, ZIMBABWE, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a distinguished public ceremony in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, renowned Kenyan journalist and media executive Godfrey Atsing'a was officially appointed as a World Civility Ambassador by His Royal Highness King Dr. Ruben M. West (USA), Special Envoy for iChange Nations™, on behalf of the international humanitarian organization founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers.The appointment recognizes Atsing'a's longstanding commitment to ethical journalism, humanitarian storytelling, and the promotion of unity, dignity, and positive social transformation across Africa. His documentation of civility-centered initiatives has helped amplify stories of hope and service across Kenya, Tanzania, Liberia, Zimbabwe, and other nations.As Director of Zindua Productions International, Godfrey Atsing'a has earned respect as a journalist and media professional whose work reflects integrity, accuracy, and a commitment to highlighting solutions that strengthen communities. Trained in journalism in Nairobi, Kenya, he has consistently used the media to elevate voices that inspire service, collaboration, and human dignity.Beyond his professional accomplishments, Atsing'a is a devoted husband to Naomi Mkala Atsing'a and a proud father of Gloria and Lisa Atsing'a. His dedication to family reflects the same values of responsibility, compassion, and servant leadership that have defined his professional career.By accepting his appointment, Atsing'a joins a growing international network of leaders committed to advancing civility as a practical means to address many of today's social, cultural, and humanitarian challenges.His responsibilities as a World Civility Ambassador will include promoting the internationally recognized World Civility Principles, which affirm the following:• Every human life possesses immeasurable value.• Kindness and respect should characterize our interactions with every member of humanity.• People themselves are often the solutions to one another's greatest challenges.• Healthy communication strengthens communities, organizations, and nations.• Civility welcomes differing viewpoints while seeking understanding rather than division.• Ideas are among humanity's greatest forms of wealth.• Prevention through dialogue and understanding is always more effective than conflict and intervention.• Solution-oriented conversations create lasting transformation.These principles have become foundational to the worldwide civility movement championed by iChange Nations™ and serve as guiding values for its ambassadors worldwide."Godfrey Atsing'a embodies the qualities that define authentic civility," said HRH King Dr. Ruben M. West, Special Envoy for iChange Nations™. "His commitment to truthful journalism, humanitarian service, and uplifting others shows that influence is most powerful when exercised with integrity, compassion, and purpose. Through this appointment, he will continue to build bridges among people, cultures, and nations."Founded by internationally recognized humanitarian leader Dr. Clyde Rivers, iChange Nations™ is a global culture-of-honor organization dedicated to restoring humanity's value by recognizing individuals who positively impact society through leadership, service, education, diplomacy, business, government, media, and humanitarian work. The organization operates in numerous countries and has honored presidents, prime ministers, royalty, diplomats, educators, entrepreneurs, and community leaders who exemplify extraordinary service to humanity.As Founder and President of iChange Nations™, Dr. Rivers has devoted decades to advancing a global movement centered on honor, civility, reconciliation, and leadership, believing that every individual has the capacity to create meaningful change within their sphere of influence.Representing the organization internationally, His Royal Highness King Dr. Ruben M. West serves as Special Envoy for iChange Nations™ and is recognized worldwide for his humanitarian diplomacy, leadership development, and efforts to strengthen international relationships through civility. As a World Civility Ambassador, international speaker, and humanitarian leader, King Dr. West continues to work with governments, traditional leaders, educational institutions, and civic organizations to promote cultures of honor, peace, and collaborative leadership worldwide.Godfrey Atsing'a's appointment signifies not only a personal honor but also a continued investment in Kenya's role in advancing a global culture of civility. Through journalism, media leadership, and humanitarian engagement, he will continue to encourage conversations that unite communities, inspire responsible leadership, and reinforce the belief that lasting societal transformation begins with recognizing the inherent dignity and value of every human being.About iChange Nations™iChange Nations™ is an international culture-of-honor organization founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers to restore the value of humanity by recognizing individuals and organizations that make extraordinary contributions to society. Through humanitarian initiatives, diplomatic engagement, educational partnerships, and international recognition programs, iChange Nations™ promotes civility, honor, and transformational leadership worldwide.

Dr. Clyde Rivers Speaks About iChange Nations™ Awards

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