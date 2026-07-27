WildJar Launches AI Agents Suite, Turning Call Tracking Data Into Automated Revenue Actions

New AI Lead Agent, AI Performance Agent and AI Voice Agent extend WildJar’s call tracking and conversation intelligence platform.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WildJar Launches AI Agents Suite, Turning Call Tracking Data Into Automated Revenue ActionsNew AI Lead Agent , AI Performance Agent and AI Voice Agent extend WildJar’s call tracking and conversation intelligence platform, with the Lead Agent integrating directly into Google Ads and OpenAI Ads for closed-loop conversion optimisation.WildJar, the call tracking, attribution and conversation intelligence platform used by agencies and brands across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the US, has launched a new suite of AI Agents designed to help marketers act on every phone conversation, not just track it.For over a decade, WildJar has helped agencies and advertisers connect phone calls back to the marketing that drove them, giving businesses clarity on which campaigns, keywords and channels are actually generating revenue. The new AI Agents build on that foundation, adding automation and intelligence on top of WildJar’s core call tracking data, with rollout across 3 AI Agents.Lead Agent - Automatically analyses inbound calls in real time to identify genuine sales opportunities, then feeds that intelligence straight back into advertising platforms. The Lead Agent integrates with Google Ads and OpenAI Ads, importing offline conversions using GCLID and OpenAI Ads ID matching so advertisers can optimise campaigns on actual lead quality, not just call volume. For phone-heavy industries such as automotive, home services and healthcare, this gives advertisers a level of precision that call volume alone could never provide.Voice Agent - Answers every inbound call, day or night, so businesses never lose an enquiry to a missed call again. The Voice Agent captures the caller’s details and reason for calling, then passes them straight through for a prompt callback, ensuring every conversation is looked after even when the phones would otherwise go unanswered.Performance Agent - Analyses every call to surface performance opportunities and identify revenue that may have been left on the table. Those insights feed directly into training and coaching, helping sales teams lift conversion rates on the calls they’re already generating, and ultimately turning stronger sales performance into stronger marketing performance.“Call tracking told businesses where their calls were coming from. These AI Agents tell them what to do about it,” said James O’Neill, CEO and founder of WildJar. “Feeding lead quality signals directly back into Google Ads and OpenAI Ads means advertisers are no longer optimising blind. They can finally optimise campaigns on the calls that actually turned into revenue.”The AI Agents suite is being rolled out first to WildJar’s agency partners across its whitelabel network, with broader availability to follow.About WildJarFounded in 2016, WildJar is a call tracking, attribution and conversation intelligence platform built for agencies and advertisers who rely on phone calls as a core conversion channel. Operating across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the US, WildJar helps businesses in automotive, home services, health, legal, dental, financial services and real estate connect marketing spend to real revenue outcomes. WildJar has been recognised in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 APAC and the Business News Australia Young Entrepreneur Awards.

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