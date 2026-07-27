Wang Yi Holds Talks with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev

On July 25, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev.

Wang Yi congratulated Kyrgyzstan on successfully hosting the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States, saying it had laid a solid foundation for the Bishkek Summit of the SCO. A good neighbor is worth more than gold. China will always be a trustworthy good neighbor to Kyrgyzstan. In recent years, under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Sadyr Japarov, China and Kyrgyzstan have established a comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era in the spirit of solidarity and mutual benefit, and are working together to build a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future featuring good-neighborliness, friendship, and shared prosperity. The two heads of state met three times last year, charting the course for the development of bilateral relations and injecting strong momentum into deepening all-round mutually beneficial cooperation. Under the leadership of President Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan’s national development is thriving and full of vitality, and China is sincerely pleased to see the country’s progress.

Wang Yi stated that this year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and the first year of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan. China is advancing the great cause of building a strong country and realizing national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization, while Kyrgyzstan is actively implementing its National Development Program until 2030. The two countries enjoy broad prospects for aligning their development strategies and jointly pursuing development and revitalization. At the next stage, the two sides should make good preparations for high-level exchanges, consolidate political mutual trust and carry forward their traditional friendship. Both sides should implement the medium- and long-term program for trade and economic cooperation, advance the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, accelerate the construction and upgrading of cross-border ports, deepen cooperation in such areas as agriculture, energy and mineral resources, and foster new growth drivers in cooperation including artificial intelligence and the digital economy. China will continue to encourage reputable and capable Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Kyrgyzstan, and hopes that the Kyrgyz side will continue to improve the business environment and safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, institutions and personnel. China appreciates Kyrgyzstan’s support for China’s legitimate position on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and human rights, and will continue to support Kyrgyzstan in following a development path suited to its national conditions and safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and to oppose interference by any external forces in Kyrgyzstan’s internal affairs. China welcomes Kyrgyzstan’s accession to the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization and the International Organization for Mediation, and congratulates the country on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council with a high number of votes. China is pleased to see Kyrgyzstan play a greater role in international affairs and looks forward to strengthening international coordination with Kyrgyzstan, practicing true multilateralism and safeguarding the common interests of developing countries.

Jeenbek Kulubaev stated that Kyrgyzstan and China are sincere partners characterized by equality, mutual trust, mutual respect and reliability. The two heads of state have established a high level of mutual trust, guiding bilateral relations into the best period in history. Kyrgyzstan firmly adheres to the one-China principle and steadfastly supports China in safeguarding its core interests. Kyrgyzstan thanks China for its strong support for the country’s economic and social development, and is willing to work with China to pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, accelerate the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, deepen cooperation in trade, investment, finance and energy, and welcomes Chinese companies to invest and operate in Kyrgyzstan and is willing to provide a sound business environment. Kyrgyzstan looks forward to China’s continued support for its SCO presidency and for jointly hosting a successful Bishkek Summit. Kyrgyzstan is also willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China under multilateral frameworks including the United Nations and the China-Central Asia mechanism, jointly uphold the authority of the United Nations and safeguard multilateralism.

After the talks, witnessed by Wang Yi, Jeenbek Kulubaev, on behalf of the Kyrgyz government, signed the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation. The two foreign ministers also attended the ceremony for the reopening of the Chinese Consulate General in Osh.