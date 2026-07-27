Liz Moyer Benferhat Featured on Daniel Goleman's 'Emotional Intelligence: A Force for Good' Series

Liz Moyer Benferhat, founder of We Heal For All, joins Daniel Goleman's "Emotional Intelligence: A Force for Good" series on July 28 to talk collective healing, emotional intelligence, and leadership. Moyer Benferhat's book, When the World Hurts, is available now. Grab your copy at wehealforall.com/book.

Author of When the World Hurts to speak on emotional intelligence (EI) and collective healing as leadership strategy

What I want people to walk away with is something practical, a real way to work with what they're feeling about the world, instead of pushing it down or letting it wear them out.” — Liz Moyer Benferhat

THE BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liz Moyer Benferhat , founder of We Heal For All and author of When the World Hurts: Why the World's Pain Makes Sense, and What You Can Do About It, will feature as the next speaker on "EI: A Force for Good" on Tuesday, July 28, from 1:00 to 2:30 PM ET. The 90-minute Zoom session is free and open to the public. Register here. Hosted by Michael Stern of the Daniel Goleman Emotional Intelligence Courses, the series explores the cutting edge of EI across leadership, mindfulness, and well-being. It has featured conversations with Daniel Goleman, Elizabeth Solomon, Michelle Maldonado, and Vanessa Druskat.Liz Moyer Benferhat spent nearly two decades working in sustainable development, where she saw the same pattern play out again and again: burnout, grief, an inner toll that rarely got talked about. She came to believe it wasn't just an occupational hazard for activists and policymakers. It was simply a human problem. In 2018, she founded We Heal For All to address what she saw as social change work's missing piece: the emotional lives of the people doing it. She teaches people what emotions actually are and how they move through the mind and body, and her signature Circle model gives people a way to process those emotions together rather than alone.Her conversation with Stern, aimed at leaders and executive coaches, will focus on how emotions, even the difficult ones, are organizational data that point to what is important and needs to change. They will explore how teams can practically face those feelings together, turning shared grief and urgency into clarity instead of burnout. The conversation is rooted in the principle that a leader's inner work isn't separate from strategy - it's what makes the strategy work.“I’m honored to be part of a series and body of work that has done so much to advance emotional intelligence in leadership development,” said Moyer Benferhat. "What I want people to walk away with is something practical, a real way to work with what they're feeling about the world, instead of pushing it down or letting it wear them out."About Liz Moyer BenferhatLiz Moyer Benferhat has spent nearly two decades in sustainable development, where she kept witnessing the same thing: burnout, grief, and an inner toll nobody talks about. What she found wasn't a problem unique to activists or policymakers. It was a human problem. In 2018, she launched We Heal For All to address what she saw as the missing piece in social change work: the emotional lives of the people doing it. Through her teaching, she demystifies emotions, what they are, how they move through the mind and body, and why understanding them changes everything. In her signature Circle model, participants process those emotions experientially, together, unearthing wisdom within what they feel. The work has helped hundreds of people, parents, professionals, healers, and everyday humans trying to make sense of it all, move through the world's pain rather than be flattened by it, and find their place in changing it. Her sustainable development work spans from programs in Africa and South America to SDG policy through the UN's Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and her research has been published in Columbia University's Consilience Journal. She holds a Master of Public Administration in Development Practice from Columbia University and lives in the Bronx, New York. Her award-winning debut book, When the World Hurts: Why the World's Pain Makes Sense, and What You Can Do About It, is available now at wehealforall.com/bookAbout "Emotional Intelligence: A Force for Good""Emotional Intelligence: A Force for Good" is a live event series hosted by Michael Stern, Course Manager and Senior Facilitator for Daniel Goleman Emotional Intelligence Courses. The series brings together leading voices in emotional intelligence, leadership, and human flourishing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.