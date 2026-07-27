Realty of America Appoints Kimberly Ryan as EVP of Strategic Growth

Kimberly Ryan Joins Realty of America as Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth

Former REAL Brokerage Growth Leader and eXp Realty Executive Brings Proven Track Record of Building High-Performing Agent Organizations

"Kimberly is one of the brightest strategic minds in real estate today." ” — Eddie Garcia, CEO of Realty of America

BERWYN, IL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty of America , one of the nation's fastest-growing real estate brokerages, today announced the appointment of Kimberly Ryan as Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth, adding one of the real estate industry's most respected growth strategists and leadership experts to its executive team.Ryan joins Realty of America after helping build REAL’s presence in Arizona, where she launched the market and grew it to more than 1,000 agents in less than three years and more than 1,500 agents within five years. Prior to REAL, Ryan served as Executive Vice President of Agent Experience at eXp Realty, where she created the company's Agent Experience division and led the development and enhancement of ten agent-service platforms in less than two years—many of which became foundational to agent attraction and retention.At Realty of America, Ryan will partner closely with the leadership team to evaluate and optimize the company's existing systems, strengthen agent service platforms, and develop the strategic infrastructure needed to support its next phase of growth. Her focus will be on building scalable processes and retention initiatives that position the brokerage to achieve its goal of 12,000 agents nationwide while ensuring agents continue to receive best-in-class support."Kimberly is one of the brightest strategic minds in real estate today," said Eddie Garcia, CEO of Realty of America. "She has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to build organizations, develop leaders, and create systems that help agents thrive. As we continue to grow across the country, her experience, vision, and leadership will play a critical role in shaping the next chapter of Realty of America."Interestingly, Ryan wasn't planning to make another career move at all. After more than two decades in real estate leadership, coaching, and organizational development, everything changed when she met the leadership team at Realty of America. After learning more about their vision, leadership, and commitment to empowering agents, she saw an opportunity she couldn't pass up."Their mission, values, and genuine desire to build something meaningful for agents reignited my excitement for what's possible. This wasn't about taking a job. It was about joining a company whose purpose aligned with my own. I believe deeply in what Realty of America is building, and I'm excited to help create systems and strategies that allow both agents and the company to flourish."Ryan's career has uniquely combined hands-on real estate experience with executive leadership, coaching, organizational development, and business strategy. Beginning her career working directly with buyers, sellers, and investors, she later transitioned into coaching, training, and leadership development, eventually leading initiatives at local, regional, national, and global levels.Known for her ability to combine strategic thinking with practical execution, Ryan has spent her career helping organizations unlock human potential while designing scalable systems that support sustainable growth. Her experience also includes working within publicly traded companies, giving her a broad perspective on leadership, innovation, organizational development, and long-term business strategy.In her new role, Ryan will focus on strengthening Realty of America's agent experience by evaluating existing operational platforms, identifying opportunities for innovation, and building strategic growth and retention programs that support agents at every stage of their careers.A nationally recognized speaker on leadership, mindset, and human potential, Ryan is widely known for helping entrepreneurs and organizations identify opportunity, embrace innovation, and develop leaders capable of driving lasting impact. Her professional philosophy centers on a simple but powerful belief: people are capable of far more than they realize when given the right leadership, systems, and support.###About Realty of AmericaRealty of America (ROA) is a national, agent-owned real estate brokerage built to empower top producers through collaboration, technology, and shared success. Founded in September 2024, the company has grown to more than 3,500 agents across 25 markets, making it one of the fastest-growing brokerages in the industry. ROA operates with zero corporate debt and no outside investors, ensuring full alignment with its agents and teams. The platform provides industry-leading tools, including enterprise-level CRM technology, alongside a revenue-sharing model designed to reward performance. By fostering a high-performance, collaborative environment, ROA attracts elite agents and teams seeking to scale their business and expand their impact. The company continues to rapidly grow its national footprint while shaping the future of agent-centric brokerage.

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