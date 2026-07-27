Impact LA Celebrates the 7th Annual Kobe Day Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway

Back to School Backpack Giveaway Kobe Day

More than 2,500 Backpacks, Free Health Services, Community Resources, and the Unveiling of a New Community Mural Coming to South Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact LA proudly announces the return of its 7th Annual Kobe Day Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway , one of South Los Angeles' largest free back-to-school celebrations, taking place on Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Barack Obama Charter School, 13305 San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90061.Held in honor of the late Kobe Bryant's enduring legacy of excellence, service, and inspiring the next generation, Kobe Day has become an annual tradition dedicated to ensuring every child begins the school year equipped, encouraged, and empowered for success.This year's event is expected to welcome thousands of children and families and will feature:* More than 2,500 free backpacks filled with school supplies* More than 30 nonprofit organizations and community partners** providing free resources and services* Free physical exams, blood pressure screenings, and glucose screenings* Health and wellness resources* Free food and refreshments* Live entertainment and music* Family activities, games, and giveaways* Educational resources and youth engagement opportunities* The official unveiling of a new community mural honoring Kobe Bryant's legacy* And much more"Kobe Day is more than a backpack giveaway, it's a celebration of hope, opportunity, and community," said Courtney Lockridge, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Impact LA. "Every child deserves to start the school year with confidence, knowing their community believes in them. Thanks to the incredible support of our partners, sponsors, and volunteers, we're able to remove barriers for families while creating an unforgettable day that celebrates our youth." said Emerita Flores, Program Director and Co-Founder of Impact LA.Since its inception, Kobe Day has become one of Impact LA's signature annual events, bringing together nonprofit organizations, healthcare providers, schools, businesses, volunteers, and community leaders to support students and families throughout Los Angeles County.Special Community Mural UnveilingOne of the highlights of this year's celebration will be the official unveiling of a new community mural at Barack Obama Charter School, the host site of the 2026 Kobe Day celebration.Created by acclaimed Los Angeles muralist Gustavo Zermeno Jr. (@gz.jr), the mural pays tribute to Kobe Bryant's enduring legacy while celebrating the dreams, resilience, and limitless potential of the students and families who call this community home.The mural will become a permanent part of the school campus, serving as a lasting symbol of inspiration, perseverance, and community pride for generations of students. Its unveiling represents Impact LA's commitment to creating meaningful investments that continue to uplift the communities it serves long after the event has ended.Thank You to Our Amazing PartnersImpact LA extends its sincere appreciation to our incredible community partners whose collaboration makes this event possible:* Barack Obama Charter School* Karina's Backpack Project* Baby2Baby* Liquid Death* Fortis EnterprisesThank You to Our Generous SponsorsWe are grateful to our sponsors for investing in the future of our youth and helping make this year's celebration possible:* Radio Free 102.3 KJLH (Official Media Sponsor)* L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise Community Resource Center* TriState Community Healthcare* DLR Group* PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie* National Breast Cancer Foundation* Pristine GrillzAbout Impact LAFounded in 2019, Impact LA is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering underserved communities through food security, youth development, workforce development, and community engagement. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and community-driven initiatives, Impact LA connects thousands of children and families each year with nutritious meals, educational opportunities, workforce pathways, essential resources, and community support while working toward long-term solutions that strengthen neighborhoods across Los Angeles County.For more information about the 7th Annual Kobe Day Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway, visit www.impactla.org or follow @ImpactLA on social media.

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