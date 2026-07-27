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Chinese Ambassador to Slovenia Kang Yan Meets with Mr. Valentin Hajdinjak, Minister of Defence of Slovenia

On July 21, 2026, Ambassador Kang Yan paid a courtesy call on Mr. Valentin Hajdinjak, Minister of Defence of Slovenia.

Ambassador Kang briefed Mr. Valentin Hajdinjak on China’s national defence policy, military theories, and the contributions made by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to safeguarding world peace and stability. 

Mr. Valentin Hajdinjak spoke highly of China-Slovenia relations, extended congratulations on the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, and expressed readiness to maintain dialogue and communication with the Chinese side to jointly uphold regional stability and global peace.

They also exchanged views on international and regional situations of common concerns.

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Chinese Ambassador to Slovenia Kang Yan Meets with Mr. Valentin Hajdinjak, Minister of Defence of Slovenia

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