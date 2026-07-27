Chinese Ambassador to Slovenia Kang Yan Meets with Mr. Andrej Šircelj, Minister of Finance of Slovenia

On July 20, 2026, Ambassador Kang Yan paid a courtesy call on Mr. Andrej Šircelj, Minister of Finance of Slovenia. They exchanged views on strengthening China-Slovenia cooperation in the fields of finance and others.

Ambassador Kang noted that the Slovenian government successfully issued Panda bond in China in the first half of the year, demonstrating the mutual confidence between the two sides in each other's development prospects. China stands ready to work with Slovenia’s new government to further deepen bilateral cooperation in finance and fiscal affairs, thereby contributing to the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.

Mr. Šircelj spoke positively of China-Slovenia relations, stating that China has a dynamic financial market and that Slovenia is willing to deepen cooperation with China to promote high-quality development of bilateral financial cooperation.