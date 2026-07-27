Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives Kong Xianhua Attends the Exchange for Journalists Visiting China and Media Briefing

On July 15, Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives H.E. Kong Xianhua attended the exchange for journalists visiting China and media briefing with Maldivian journalists, youth opinion leaders, and online influencers.

Journalists who recently visited Xinjiang, Beijing, Yunnan, and other parts of China enthusiastically shared their observations. They noted that by visiting grassroots communities and engaging in face‑to‑face conversations with ordinary citizens, they gained a deeper appreciation of China’s ethnic unity and development, its commitment to education and cultural heritage preservation, as well as its achievements in poverty alleviation and rural revitalization. They also witnessed firsthand the remarkable progress made under the Communist Party of China’s leadership in advancing Chinese modernization, and came away with a more authentic, multi‑dimensional, and comprehensive impression of China. They expressed the consensus that China’s development philosophy and experience offer valuable lessons for many developing nations, including the Maldives.

Ambassador Kong stated that seeing is believing, and expressed his hope that the media would convey their genuine experiences to more Maldivian audience through reporting. He encouraged the journalists to serve as pioneers in guiding thinking, enlightening society, and sustaining bilateral friendship. He also called on them to actively share positive stories of China‑Maldives cooperation, thereby contributing to the development of bilateral relations.