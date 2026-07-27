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Chinese Ambassador to Naoero Lyu Jin Attends the Annual Budget Bash

On the evening of July 20, at the invitation of President David Adeang, Chinese Ambassador to Naoero Lyu Jin, at the invitation of President David Adeang, attended the annual budget bash hosted by the Naoero government. Earlier that day, the Parliament of Naoero unanimously passed the 2026/2027 Budget Bill, setting out government appropriations for the fiscal year from July 2026 to June 2027.

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Chinese Ambassador to Naoero Lyu Jin Attends the Annual Budget Bash

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