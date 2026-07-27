Chinese Embassy in PNG Hosts Reception to Celebrate the 99th Anniversary of the Founding of the PLA

On July 21, the Chinese Embassy in Papua New Guinea hosted a reception to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China. Chinese Ambassador to PNG H.E. Yang Xiaoguang, Defense Attaché Senior Colonel Jiang Tuan, PNG Minister for Defense Hon. Elias Kapavore, and around 200 guests from various sectors of PNG attended the event.

Ambassador Yang introduced the 99-year glorious journey of the PLA and reviewed the great achievements over the 105 years since the founding of the Communist Party of China. He noted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the China-PNG diplomatic relations. The Chinese side highly appreciates the PNG government's decision to close down the “Taipei Economic Office in PNG”, and stands ready to work closely with PNG to enhance exchanges and cooperation to continuously deepen the development of our bilateral relations.

Defense Attaché Jiang introduced the Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Military and the Global Security Initiative, emphasizing that the PLA remains steadfast in safeguarding world peace. He said the Chinese side is willing to work with the PNG side to promote cooperation between the two militaries.

Minister Kapavore extended warm congratulations on the 99th anniversary of the PLA's founding, reaffirmed PNG's firm adherence to the one-China principle and expressed the will to continue to deepen practical cooperation between the two militaries.

During the reception, the PNG military band performed the national anthems of both countries. A photo exhibition showcasing the Chinese military and bilateral relations was held at the venue, and the video “Peace Loving Army” was also screened.