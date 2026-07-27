Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives Kong Xianhua Attends Pre-Departure Meeting for Xi’an Summer Camp Hosted by the Chinese Language Center at Villa College

On July 16, Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives H.E. Kong Xianhua attended the pre-departure meeting for the Xi’an Summer Camp hosted by the Chinese Language Center at Villa College. Representatives from Villa College and the Chinese Language Center also attended the event. Maldivian student representatives participating in the summer camp shared their experiences of learning the Chinese language and culture, as well as their expectations for the upcoming visit to China. Ambassador Kong interacted with the students and exchanged views with them in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Ambassador Kong noted that young people are the most valuable asset of a nation, and cultural exchanges serve as an important bond for strengthening the friendship between China and the Maldives. In recent years, an increasing number of young Maldivians have taken the initiative to learn Chinese, with a strong desire to visit China and gain a better understanding of the country. He expressed the hope that the students would make the most of this valuable opportunity to experience a real, multidimensional, comprehensive and modern China, and upon returning to the Maldives, share what they had seen and learned with their classmates, serving as young ambassadors of China-Maldives friendship.

Villa College expressed its appreciation to the Chinese side for providing this valuable opportunity for young Maldivians to visit China, and looked forward to further strengthening cooperation to advance educational cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.