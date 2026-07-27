Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov Meets with Wang Yi

On July 24, 2026, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov met with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is visiting the country.

Sadyr Japarov asked Wang Yi to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping and extended warm congratulations on the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. He stated that under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people have made remarkable achievements in socialist modernization, which the Kyrgyz side sincerely admires. A good neighbor is more valuable than gold. Developing relations with China remains a priority of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy. Kyrgyzstan and China are fellow travelers in pursuing development and prosperity as well as natural partners. The Kyrgyz side cherishes the strategic partnership featuring mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and good-neighborliness, and is ready to learn from China’s experience in governance, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, investment, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges, vigorously advance key projects including the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, provide a sound business environment for Chinese enterprises operating in Kyrgyzstan, and safeguard their lawful rights and interests. The Kyrgyz side firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests. Kyrgyzstan has joined the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization and the International Organization for Mediation, demonstrating through concrete actions its support for the four major global initiatives proposed by China. Kyrgyzstan is willing to further strengthen communication and coordination with China within multilateral frameworks including the United Nations (UN) and the China-Central Asia mechanism to jointly promote regional and global peace and development.

Wang Yi conveyed President Xi Jinping’s best wishes to Sadyr Japarov, stating that since assuming office, President Sadyr Japarov has pressed ahead with reform and innovation, with Kyrgyzstan achieving rapid economic growth, continuous improvements in people’s well-being and remarkable changes across the country. He expressed confidence that under Mr. President’s leadership, the building of a “New Kyrgyzstan” will achieve new and greater accomplishments. As a friendly neighbor and close partner, China will, as always, firmly support Kyrgyzstan’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and firmly support the country in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions.

Wang Yi stated that China has just celebrated the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC in a grand manner. Committed to the great cause of the Chinese nation, the CPC is still at its prime at 100 years old. General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech, comprehensively reviewing the glorious journey of the CPC in leading the Chinese people of all ethnic groups across the country and profoundly revealing the fine qualities that have enabled the Party to keep scaling new heights. The CPC is now leading the Chinese people in advancing the implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan on all fronts and comprehensively promoting the building of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization, and Kyrgyzstan is also actively implementing its National Development Program until 2030. China is ready to strengthen the alignment of development strategies with Kyrgyzstan, translate the important consensus reached by the two heads of state into more tangible outcomes, elevate mutually beneficial cooperation, expand people-to-people exchanges, and consolidate the foundation of the China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future. China congratulates Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council by a large majority, and looks forward to strengthening coordination and cooperation with Kyrgyzstan on UN affairs. China will support Kyrgyzstan in successfully hosting the Bishkek Summit of the SCO and making greater contributions to promoting world peace, development and prosperity.

During the visit, Wang Yi also held talks with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and jointly attended the inauguration ceremony for the reopening of the Chinese Consulate General in Osh.