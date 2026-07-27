Wang Yi Meets with Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin

On July 24, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin on the sidelines of the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States in Kyrgyzstan.

Wang Yi stated that in May this year, President Emomali Rahmon paid a successful state visit to China, during which President Xi Jinping and he made new strategic plans for the development of China-Tajikistan relations. The most important outcome of the visit was the signing of the China-Tajikistan Treaty on Permanent Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, which set a precedent in Central Asia. The two sides also issued the Joint Statement between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Tajikistan on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the New Era, demonstrating their determination to jointly promote the building of a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future. The common task of the foreign ministries of the two countries is to translate the consensus reached by the two heads of state into concrete actions, make plans for exchanges at various levels, and promote deeper and more substantive cooperation in areas including energy, connectivity and counterterrorism and security, so as to deliver more cooperation outcomes benefiting the people of both countries.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin stated that President Emomali Rahmon’s visit to China this year was a great success and yielded fruitful results, further consolidating high-level mutual trust, and opening a new chapter in bilateral relations. China has become Tajikistan’s largest trade and economic partner, and Tajikistan is confident in the prospects of bilateral cooperation. Tajikistan is willing to work with China to fully implement the consensuses reached during President Emomali Rahmon’s visit, strengthen practical cooperation in areas including energy, jointly combat terrorism, and elevate the Tajikistan-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era to a higher level.