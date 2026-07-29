Assisting Hands Home Care Loudoun Expands Home Care Support for Seniors in Lansdowne, Virginia

Home Care In Lansdowne, VA by Assisting Hands Assisting Hands Serving Lansdowne VA

Assisting Hands Home Care Loudoun currently serves Lansdowne as part of its broader Loudoun County service area.

“Our goal is to help seniors remain comfortable in familiar surroundings while giving families dependable support. Each care plan is based on the client’s needs, routines, and preferences.” — Sam Mistry, Owner

LANSDOWNE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assisting Hands Home Care Loudoun is expanding awareness of its personalized, non-medical home care in Lansdowne, helping local seniors remain safe, independent, and connected while continuing to live at home.

The agency provides companion care, personal care, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, hospital-to-home support, respite care, overnight care, and 24-hour home care throughout Lansdowne and surrounding Loudoun County communities.

“Our goal is to help seniors remain comfortable in familiar surroundings while giving families dependable support,” said a representative of Assisting Hands Home Care Loudoun. “Each care plan is based on the client’s needs, routines, preferences, and level of family involvement.”

Companion care is an important part of the agency’s services. In addition to conversation, meal preparation, errands, and light housekeeping, companion caregivers may accompany seniors on approved local outings.

Depending on the client’s mobility and interests, outings may include a meal or coffee at Lansdowne Town Center, a short walk along the Lansdowne Loop, or time outdoors at Elizabeth Mills Riverfront Park and Kephart Bridge Landing. Companion caregivers may also assist seniors with grocery shopping, medical appointments, community programs, and other activities that help reduce loneliness and maintain social connection.

Additional services available in Lansdowne may include:

* Bathing, dressing, and grooming assistance

* Toileting and incontinence care

* Walking and transfer support

* Meal preparation

* Medication reminders

* Transportation and appointment accompaniment

* Light housekeeping and laundry

* Dementia care and supervision

* Respite for family caregivers

* Hospital-to-home transition assistance

* Overnight and 24-hour care

Assisting Hands Home Care Loudoun also supports families after hospitalization, surgery, illness, or rehabilitation. Caregivers can assist with daily routines, mobility, meals, personal care, transportation, and household tasks during recovery.

For individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, caregivers can provide familiar routines, companionship, personal care, safety supervision, calm redirection, and respite for family members.

Families may consider home care services in Lansdowne when an older adult begins experiencing loneliness, missed meals, difficulty bathing, mobility problems, memory changes, falls, missed appointments, or increasing dependence on a spouse or adult child.

Assisting Hands Home Care Loudoun offers flexible care schedules ranging from a few hours of weekly assistance to full-time, overnight, and around-the-clock care.

Families seeking home care in Lansdowne can contact the agency to request a free, no-obligation consultation.

About Assisting Hands Home Care Loudoun

Assisting Hands Home Care Loudoun provides personalized, non-medical home care for seniors and other adults throughout Loudoun County, Virginia. Services include companion care, personal care, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, respite care, hospital-to-home support, overnight care, live-in care, and 24-hour home care.



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