Pinkbox Doughnuts Opens New Sandy, Utah Location on Aug. 15 Featuring the Brand's First-Ever Arcade Experience

Pinkbox Doughnuts to open on August 15 in Sandy, Utah

Third Utah location introduces the new "Pinkycade" concept while celebrating with giveaways, live entertainment and a community donation.

Our Sandy location brings together two things our guests love most—wildly creative doughnuts and an experiential environment further elevated by the new arcade” — Stephen Siegel

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinkbox Doughnuts, the nationally acclaimed brand known for vibrant pink branding and fresh, inventive doughnut flavors, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Sandy, Utah, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. The new shop, located at 10235 State Street, marks the company's third Utah location and introduces the brand's first-ever Pinkycade, an in-store arcade experience designed to create an interactive destination for families, friends and doughnut lovers.

The Sandy location expands Pinkbox Doughnuts' growing presence along the Wasatch Front following the successful opening of its American Fork shop earlier this year.

"Our Sandy location brings together two things our guests love most—wildly creative doughnuts and an experiential environment further elevated by the new arcade," said Stephen Siegel, founder of Pinkbox Doughnuts. "The concept extends the Pinkbox Doughnuts experience beyond amazing doughnuts, creating a unique destination where fun and fresh doughnuts come together. We're excited to see guests of all ages make new memories."

Pinkbox Doughnuts Sandy Grand Opening Event Details

The community is invited to attend the grand opening celebration on Saturday, Aug. 15, featuring:

• 9:00 a.m. — Official ribbon-cutting ceremony

• 10:00 a.m. — Public grand opening celebration begins

• Live DJ and entertainment

• Doughnut-eating contests

• Raffles and prize giveaways

• Limited-edition Pinkbox T-shirts with the purchase of a half-dozen doughnuts while supplies last

• The chance to discover a Pink Ticket hidden inside a doughnut, redeemable for free doughnuts for one year

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Pinkbox Doughnuts will recognize and make a charitable donation to Shelter the Homeless, a Sandy-based nonprofit that operates an emergency shelter in partnership with The Road Home.

Pinkbox Doughnuts Continues Utah Expansion

The Sandy opening represents another milestone in Pinkbox Doughnuts' continued growth throughout Utah. The company's American Fork grand opening attracted nearly 3,000 guests, demonstrating strong demand for the brand's signature doughnuts and immersive retail experience.

"We're excited to continue our brand's growth and build relationships with the Salt Lake County community in light of how wildly popular the American Fork store has been," Siegel said. "In January, nearly 3,000 people enthusiastically celebrated with us for the American Fork opening, and we can't wait to see even more Pinkbox fans turn out in Sandy."

Media Preview Opportunities

Members of the media interested in previewing the new Sandy location or covering the grand opening celebration are encouraged to RSVP by contacting Hilary Reiter Azzaretti at hilary@redheadmarketingpr.com.

For more information about Pinkbox Doughnuts, including store locations, operating hours and menu offerings, visit www.pinkboxdoughnuts.com.

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ABOUT PINKBOX DOUGHNUTS

Established in 2012, Pinkbox Doughnuts offers a fun twist on the classic doughnut shop experience. The chain has developed a reputation for whimsical pink interiors where over 70 delicious doughnut varieties are sold 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Awarded “All-Time Best Doughnuts” by Las Vegas Weekly, and “Best Doughnuts” in the Las Vegas Review-Journal “Best of Las Vegas” Awards, Pinkbox Doughnuts has 15 locations across Southern Nevada, as well as locations in St. George and American Fork, Utah. For more information, visit pinkboxdoughnuts.com.

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