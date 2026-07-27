Improveit Home Remodeling Announces Expansion to Charlotte

Improveit Home Remodeling

Expansion to the Carolinas marks an exciting milestone in Improveit's continued growth and commitment to bringing trusted 5-star remodeling to more homeowners.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Improveit Home Remodeling, an award-winning home improvement company with 37 years of experience serving homeowners throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee, is proud to announce its expansion into Charlotte, North Carolina. The company will offer professionally installed replacement windows and bathroom remodeling solutions ideally suited to Charlotte homes and backed by Improveit’s signature lifetime warranty and customer-first approach.The Charlotte expansion marks an exciting milestone in Improveit's continued growth, and reflects the company's commitment to providing homeowners with high-quality, affordable remodeling solutions that deliver lasting value and a 5-star customer experience.The Next Step for a Growing Organization"Charlotte represents an incredible opportunity for us," says Owner Brian Leader. "We've spent more than three decades building a company centered on trust, quality craftsmanship, and taking care of people. As we enter North Carolina, we're excited to bring that same commitment to homeowners throughout the Charlotte region while creating meaningful career opportunities for the local community."Beginning this summer, Charlotte-area homeowners will have access to Improveit's premium replacement window and bathroom remodeling services . The company is known for its consultative design process, American-made products, professional installation teams, flexible financing options, and industry-leading lifetime warranty covering both products and labor.The expansion also marks a significant step in Improveit's long-term growth strategy."Charlotte is a natural fit for Improveit," said Scott Brodkorb, Chief Growth Officer. "It's a thriving market with tremendous momentum, and we're excited to establish a long-term presence here. As we continue expanding into new communities, our focus remains the same: Building outstanding teams, delivering exceptional customer experiences, and creating sustainable growth that benefits both our employees and the homeowners we serve."Serving Customers & Growing TeamsAlong with serving customers, Improveit is actively investing in the Charlotte community as it builds its local team. The company is currently hiring multiple positions across sales, marketing, and community engagement as it establishes operations in the region."Our people have always been the foundation of our success," said Traci Snyder, EVP of Strategy & Growth. "As we launch in Charlotte, we're not just opening up shop in a new city. We're building a culture where people can grow rewarding careers, develop professionally, and make a meaningful impact in their community. We look forward to welcoming talented individuals who want to grow alongside us."About Improveit Home RemodelingFounded in 1989, Improveit Home Remodeling has been helping homeowners love where they live for more than 35 years. Serving communities throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, and now North Carolina, Improveit specializes in replacement windows, bathroom remodeling, and kitchen remodeling solutions designed to improve the beauty, comfort, efficiency, and value of every home. With a commitment to customer-first service, American-made products, expert installation, and a lifetime warranty on products and labor, Improveit delivers worry-free remodeling and lasting improvements.Homeowners interested in scheduling a complimentary design consultation, and anyone interested in joining the growing Improveit team, can visit the company's website or call the Charlotte office to learn more.###

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