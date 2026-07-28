Androco Minerals Acquires 29% Interest in the Chapani Chrome Project in South Africa's World-Renowned Bushveld Complex

Strategic acquisition introduces a high-grade chromite development asset to global markets;

Androco’s South African chrome project is a key strategic asset for the growth of our mineral reserves that will enable us meet our bottomline growth-strategy” — Dr. Tan Kuan Yew

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Androco Minerals Gold Trading LLC ("Androco Minerals"), the Dubai-based trading and international platform of the Androco Group, today announced the acquisition of a 29% ownership interest in Chapani Construction and Mining South Africa, the holder of the Chapani Chrome Project.Located in the legendary Bushveld Igneous Complex near Rustenburg in South Africa's North West Province, the project represents a compelling, development-ready chrome opportunity with substantial high-grade resources and strong existing partnerships.This transaction marks Androco's strategic entry into chrome mining and formally introduces to the international mining community a premium chromite concession situated in one of the world's most prolific and well-understood mineral provinces.The Bushveld Complex hosts the majority of global chrome reserves, and the Chapani project benefits from its position in the northwestern sector with proven geological continuity, adjacent historical production, and favorable logistics.DEVELOPMENT PATH & STRATEGIC FIT:Androco Minerals, together with its consortium partners, is preparing to advance the Chapani Chrome Project toward commercial production. Key near-term priorities include verification and infill drilling to convert historical resources into modern SAMREC-compliant categories, updated feasibility work, environmental and social impact assessments, and securing project-level financing and offtake.The project already benefits from granted prospecting and mining rights, bulk sampling authorizations, and a strong local operating partner. The acquisition complements Androco's established gold platform across Ghana (flagship 12,000 kg/yr target production hub), Zambia, Liberia, and its centralized Dubai trading desk with direct refinery partnerships.By adding chrome — a critical mineral forstainless steel, ferrochrome, and industrial applications — Androco further diversifies its portfolio while extending its integrated value-chain model (source → assay & refine → trade → value-add) into a new high-potential commodity.LOCATION OWNERSHIP PRIMARY RESOURCE:Rustenburg area, North West Province,South Africa ~60 km NNW of Rustenburg | Bushveld Complex.Androco Minerals Gold Trading LLC: 29% Oicintra Inc. : 51%Chapani shareholders: 20%LG6 Seam (premium metallurgical)Cr2O3 44.3–45.26% | Cr/Fe 1.57SiO2 2.71% (low) | ~90 cm thicknessPROJECT SCALE HISTORICAL RESOURCES* INDICATIVE PRICING (FOB SA):~1,069 hectares core tenementsRooderand 46 JQ & Doornspruit areasExisting prospecting & mining rightsLG6 + LG5 + MG4A seams>55 Mt ore (w/ geo. losses)>25 Mt contained Cr2O3Premium LG6: USD $195 – $245 /dmtStrong fundamentals for ferrochromefeed.Metallurgical-grade specifications:"This acquisition represents an important expansion of Androco's African minerals footprint into one of the continent's mosticonic and productive geological belts. The Chapani Chrome Project's high-grade LG6 resources, combined with existingrights and our partners' operational expertise, create a clear pathway to responsible production and value creation.We look forward to working closely with Oicintra, Chapani, and local stakeholders to develop this asset to its full potential whileupholding the highest standards of ethical sourcing, environmental care, and community benefit."— Mr. Michael Joseph Sutton, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Androco Minerals Gold Trading LLC.ABOUT ANDROCO MINERALS GOLD TRADING LLC & THE ANDROCO GROUP:Androco Minerals Gold Trading LLC, headquartered in Dubai, serves as the Androco Group's centralized platform for precious metals and minerals trading, institutional market access, and value-chain coordination. It supports physical operations spanning West and Southern Africa with a focus ontraceable, responsibly sourced production. The broader Androco Group is executing a decade-long strategic growth plan across gold production, aggregation, refining, and trading, with recent expansion into chrome and other critical minerals to meet global demand for high-quality African supply.Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding project development, resource potential, and strategic plans. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including geological uncertainty, permitting timelines, financing availability, commodityprice volatility, and operational factors. Historical resource estimates are not compliant with SAMREC or other modern codes and require verification. Investors should conduct independent due diligence. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell orsolicitation to buy securities.

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