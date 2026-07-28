Landmark Funeral Group Names Matt Dugas Director of Business Systems and Integrations

Matt Dugas, Director of Business Systems and Integrations, Landmark Funeral Group.

Funeral service technology veteran joins Landmark to strengthen operational support across its growing network of funeral homes

Matt’s deep understanding of funeral service and business systems will help strengthen our operations while enabling our funeral professionals to focus on what they do best, serving families.” — Seb D’Appolonia, President and CEO of Landmark Funeral Group

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Landmark Funeral Group announced the appointment of Matt Dugas as Director of Business Systems and Integrations. Dugas, a seasoned funeral service technology leader and strategist, most recently with Park Lawn Corporation, joins Landmark to support the company's mission of partnering with family-owned funeral homes and equipping them with the resources to provide compassionate and exceptional funeral services that honor the unique lives of those they serve.As Landmark's network of more than 30 funeral homes continues to grow, the company is investing in its people and operational infrastructure. In Dugas, Landmark has found a leader who shares its core values and has experience integrating new partner funeral homes and building systems that allow it to continue to effectively scale operations. He combines enterprise-level experience with a deep commitment to preserving the legacy of independent funeral homes.“The strength of Landmark will always be our people,” said Seb D’Appolonia, President and CEO of Landmark Funeral Group. “As we grow, we’re committed to hiring leaders who share our values and bring meaningful experience to our partner firms. Matt’s deep understanding of funeral service and business systems will help strengthen our operations while enabling our funeral professionals to focus on what they do best, serving families.”In his new role, Dugas will lead the integration of business systems across Landmark's network, with a focus on automating and consolidating the repetitive administrative tasks that often burden local operations. By streamlining these behind-the-scenes workflows, Landmark aims to free local funeral directors from paperwork so they can spend less time on administrative tasks and more time supporting families in their communities.Dugas began his career in the funeral profession in 2009 at SRS Computing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he first came to appreciate the pride and deep community bonds shared by family-owned funeral homes. In those early years, he built a reputation for driving to meet owners across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Michigan, and New Jersey, understanding their challenges and implementing new technology that streamlined operations and administrative workloads.He later helped platforms, including Passare and PlotBox, establish their early presence in the Northeast, then joined The Journey Group as Chief Technology Architect, leading multi-state technology deployments across Texas, Alabama, and California. Most recently, at Park Lawn Corporation, he and his team developed and deployed a custom, enterprise-wide ERP system that consolidated financial and operational data across the corporation. Dugas will be based in his hometown of Pittsburgh, returning to the region where his career began."From my first conversation with Seb, it was clear Landmark is building something different," said Dugas. "The company clearly puts its people first and is providing local funeral homes with the support they need to grow and evolve while protecting and preserving what has made them unique. I've always believed technology should streamline the work of funeral professionals so they can spend more time serving families. That's one of the things Landmark is focused on and why I'm excited to be joining them."About Landmark Funeral GroupLandmark works alongside dedicated funeral professionals who share a commitment to compassionate care, operational excellence and preserving the legacy of community funeral homes. With advanced technology integrations, strategic resources, and thoughtful investment, Landmark helps independent funeral homes grow and thrive, empowering local teams to continue serving families with the care and trust that define the profession. Learn more at www.landmarkfuneralgroup.com

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