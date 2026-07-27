Central Florida Holds 1,299 Active Price Reductions With 50.35% Past 60 Days on Market

Central Florida Price Reductions For Week Ending July 25th Brenden Rendo, Realtor Visit HomesInOrlando.ForSale NextHome Neighborhood Realty

Across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties, buyers absorbed 125 price-reduced listings in seven days

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active price-reduced inventory across Central Florida's Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties stands at 1,299 listings this week, according to a four-county analysis of Stellar MLS data by The Homes In Orlando Team. Of those, 654 listings, or 50.35% of the pool, have been on the market more than 60 days, the leverage tier where sellers most often negotiate concessions, credits, and terms rather than list price.

The average reduction across the four counties is 3.10% off the original list price, weighted by county volume. The structural finding of the week: with half of the entire pool now past 60 days on market, the remaining inventory skews toward the aged, negotiable listings that fresh buyer demand has repeatedly left behind.

Week-over-week movement supports that reading. The total pool contracted by 125 listings, from 1,424 down to 1,299, the largest weekly drop in the report. Seminole County was the only county to add inventory, gaining 4 reductions, while Lake County posted the biggest decline at 61 fewer listings, followed by Volusia at 49 fewer and Orange at 19 fewer.

Four-County Snapshot (Week of July 26, 2026)

County Active Reductions Week-over-Week Avg. Reduction Share Past 60 Days

Orange 545 -19 2.97% 50.10%

Seminole 203 +4 2.88% 46.30%

Volusia 276 -49 3.54% 51.40%

Lake 275 -61 3.08% 52.70%

Central Florida 1,299 -125 3.10% 50.35%

Volusia County carries the deepest cuts in the report at a 3.54% average reduction across 276 active listings, with 51.40% of that pool past 60 days on market. Daytona Beach anchors the coastal tier at 42 reductions, a 4.23% average cut, and a $313,813 average list price, the deepest coastal reduction at the most accessible price point in the report, moving at a 91-day average on market.

Lake County posted the report's largest weekly decline at 61 fewer reductions yet holds the highest stale share of the four counties at 52.70%, meaning what remains is the aged, negotiable pool. Leesburg leads the county on market time at a 124-day average across 45 reductions, a 3.87% average cut, and a $328,235 average list price.

Orange County remains the largest pool in the report at 545 active reductions, down 19 for the week, at a 2.97% average cut and a 50.10% share past 60 days. Orlando proper accounts for 322 of those listings, the largest single-city pool in the report, at a 90-day average on market and a $503,470 average list price.

Seminole County was the only county to add inventory, gaining 4 reductions to reach 203, and holds the freshest mix of the four with 46.30% of its pool past 60 days, the sole county under 50.00%. Sanford leads the county at 57 reductions along the SunRail corridor, a 2.91% average cut, an 82-day average on market, and a $452,364 average list price.

"The number that frames this week is 50.35%," said Brenden Rendo, Realtor with The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty. "Buyers pulled 125 listings out of the pool in seven days, the biggest weekly move we have tracked, and what they left behind is exactly half of everything past 60 days on market. Seminole is the only county that added inventory and the only one under 50.00% stale, so sellers hold the most ground there. Volusia carries the deepest cuts, and Lake, despite the biggest drop, holds the highest stale share. Let the data lead: the concessions are in the aged pool."

For buyers, 654 listings across the four counties have crossed the 60-day threshold at a 3.10% average reduction, the tier where closing cost credits, repair credits, and rate buydowns get negotiated. Lake and Volusia carry the highest stale shares, at 52.70% and 51.40%, so the widest negotiating room sits there.

For sellers, Seminole County holds the tightest stale share at 46.30% and was the only county to add inventory this week, so sellers priced to the market face the least competition from aged listings there. In Lake County, where 52.70% of the pool is past 60 days, a competitively priced, move-in-ready listing stands out against an aging field.

For investors, Volusia County's 3.54% average cut is the deepest in the report, and Daytona Beach pairs a 4.23% average reduction with a $313,813 average list price, the lowest-entry coastal tier in the four-county footprint. Leesburg's 124-day average market time in Lake County marks the most negotiable inland pool.

Data access:

• Orange County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/orange-county/price-reduced-homes/

• Seminole County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/real-estate/seminole-county-fl/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Volusia County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/volusia-county/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Lake County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/lake-county/priced-reduced-homes/

• Full site: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale

About The Homes In Orlando Team

The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty publishes weekly data-driven analyses of Central Florida residential real estate covering Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties, drawing on Stellar MLS data and 30 years of experience across mortgage lending, hard money, fix-and-flip investing, and full-service brokerage.

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