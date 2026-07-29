Tampa Bay Contractor: Below-Normal Hurricane Forecast Is No Reason to Skip Prep

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Construction Corps shares six readiness steps for Tampa Bay homeowners ahead of peak season, drawing on its Helene and Milton recovery work in Pinellas County.

A quiet forecast is not a landfall forecast. It only takes one storm.” — Matt Thompson, Owner, Construction Corps

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOAA's 2026 Atlantic hurricane outlook forecasts a below-normal season, with 8 to 14 named storms expected as El Nino conditions develop. But Construction Corps , Inc., a veteran-owned design-build general contractor serving the Tampa Bay area, is urging homeowners not to treat that forecast as a pass on preparation."A quiet forecast is not a landfall forecast," said Matt Thompson, Owner of Construction Corps. "It only takes one storm. The families who recover fastest are the ones who documented their homes and knew their flood zone before anything hit."Peak hurricane season historically runs from mid-August through October. After Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024, Construction Corps assisted Clearwater Beach residents with water damage mitigation, care kits, and the loan of more than $20,000 in company-owned emergency equipment. That recovery work shaped the company's guidance on what matters most before a storm.Construction Corps recommends six steps before peak season:Document your home now. Photograph and video every room, the roof, the exterior, and major systems. Store copies in the cloud. Pre-storm documentation is the foundation of any insurance claim.Review insurance before a storm has a name. Standard homeowners policies do not cover flood damage, and federal flood insurance typically carries a 30-day waiting period, so waiting until a storm forms is too late. Check wind deductibles, which are often a percentage of the dwelling value rather than a flat amount.Know your flood zone and the 50 percent rule. FEMA flood zone designations determine what happens after damage. Under the substantial improvement rule, if repair or improvement costs exceed 50 percent of a structure's market value, the entire building generally must be brought into compliance with current floodplain requirements, which can include elevation. Some local jurisdictions apply even stricter thresholds. Knowing your structure's value and threshold before a storm shapes smarter repair decisions after one.Inspect the roof and openings. Aging roof coverings, loose flashing, degraded seals around windows and doors, and unbraced garage doors are the most common wind failure points. A pre-season inspection is far cheaper than a mid-season emergency repair.Plan for water, not just wind. Much of the damage from Helene and Milton came from storm surge and flooding rather than wind. Know how to shut off power and water, and understand that fast, professional drying in the first days after intrusion is what limits mold growth.Line up licensed help before you need it. After major storms, unlicensed operators move quickly into damaged neighborhoods, and penalties for unlicensed contracting increase during a declared state of emergency in Florida. Verify any contractor at myfloridalicense.com, the state's official license portal, before signing anything.NOAA will update its seasonal outlook in early August, ahead of the historical peak of the season.Construction Corps holds six in-house Florida licenses, including certified general contracting (CGC1530192), a registered engineering firm (39242), electrical (EC13013956), plumbing (CFC1432954), mold remediation (MRSR5676), and mold assessment (MRSA5772). That range allows the company to handle storm recovery from emergency mitigation and drying through engineered, FEMA-compliant reconstruction under one roof.About Construction CorpsConstruction Corps, Inc. is a veteran-owned design-build general contractor headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, serving the Tampa Bay area. The company is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business providing residential and commercial construction, custom homes, additions, ADUs, remodels, and storm recovery services . Learn more at constructioncorps.com.

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