Dentulu Becomes Dentulu Health, Expanding Telehealth Through Medical-Dental Integration & Whole-body Health and Wellness

Dentulu Integrated Health: Medical - Dental Integration Dentulu Integrated Health Ecosystem

Dentulu broadens its platform to unite dentistry, medicine, diagnostics, sleep health, wellness, & preventive care through one comprehensive health ecosystem.

We are building a connected healthcare ecosystem that empowers dentists, physicians, specialists, and patients to work together in ways that were not previously possible.” — Dr. Arash Hakhamian DDS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentulu, the nation's leading virtual dental care platform recognized at the American Dental Association SmileCon as the two time Cellerant Best of Class Technology, today announced its rebranding to Dentulu Integrated Health™, reflecting the company's evolution into a comprehensive healthcare technology platform that integrates dentistry, medicine, diagnostics, and preventive health services. The transition represents a significant milestone in the company's long-term strategy to improve healthcare delivery by connecting oral health with overall health through technology, clinical collaboration, and innovative models of care.Since its founding, Dentulu has been committed to expanding access to high-quality dental care through telehealth, mobile technology, and digital innovation. As scientific research continues to demonstrate the relationship between oral health and systemic disease, the company is broadening its platform to address healthcare more holistically. Under the Dentulu Health brand, the company will continue expanding its capabilities beyond virtual dentistry to include medical services, advanced diagnostics, sleep medicine, wellness programs, chronic disease screening, remote patient monitoring, and coordinated care designed to improve patient outcomes.The decision to rebrand reflects a broader industry shift toward integrated healthcare. While medicine and dentistry have traditionally operated independently, growing evidence continues to demonstrate the connection between oral health and conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, sleep disorders, pregnancy complications, and numerous inflammatory diseases. Dentulu Integrated Health believes that improving overall health requires greater collaboration between dental and medical professionals and technology that allows patients to access coordinated care through a single platform."Our vision has always extended beyond virtual dentistry," said Dr. Arash Hakhamian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dentulu Health. "While other Teledentistry companies focused on Triaging patients, Dentulu was the first to adopt Salivary Testing , at-home tooth replacement services with Valplast Stayplates, Remineralization and Periodontal Trays as well as Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances ," continues Dr. Hakhamian. "As our platform has grown, so has our understanding of the important role oral health plays in overall health. The name Dentulu Health better reflects who we are today and where we are headed. We are building a connected healthcare ecosystem that empowers dentists, physicians, specialists, and patients to work together in ways that were not previously possible."Dentulu Health's expanded platform will continue to offer the virtual dental services for which the company has become known while introducing new medical and wellness capabilities designed to support preventive care and early intervention. These services include physician consultations, salivary diagnostics, sleep apnea screening and treatment coordination, laboratory testing, blood pressure monitoring, hemoglobin A1C testing, weight management programs, gut health assessments, GLP1s where clinically appropriate, remote patient monitoring, and other evidence-informed health services that complement comprehensive dental care.The company has also established itself as a leader in advancing the use of salivary diagnostics in clinical practice. By leveraging saliva as a non-invasive diagnostic medium, Dentulu Health is helping providers identify biomarkers that may contribute to earlier detection of both oral and systemic conditions. The expansion of these capabilities, combined with advances in artificial intelligence, digital diagnostics, and connected healthcare technologies, positions the company to further support clinicians in delivering more personalized, preventive care.Central to the company's strategy is a philosophy that every patient interaction presents an opportunity to improve overall health. Dentulu Integrated Health believes dental professionals are uniquely positioned to identify health concerns that may otherwise go undetected because they often see patients more frequently than other healthcare providers. Rather than replacing primary care physicians, the company envisions dentists serving as important partners in preventive healthcare by identifying potential health risks, educating patients, facilitating appropriate referrals, and coordinating care with physicians and specialists when indicated."We believe every dental visit has the potential to become a wellness visit," Dr. Hakhamian continued. "Dentists routinely evaluate patients every three to six months, creating valuable opportunities to identify health concerns early, encourage preventive care, and help patients navigate the healthcare system more effectively. Through Dentulu Integrated Health, we are creating the technology, clinical workflows, and provider network necessary to make that vision a reality." As healthcare continues shifting toward prevention, value-based care, and greater interdisciplinary collaboration, Dentulu Integrated Health is investing in technologies that improve communication between providers while expanding patient access to integrated healthcare services. The platform combines virtual care, diagnostic testing, clinical decision support, care coordination, and patient engagement tools into a single digital ecosystem designed to simplify healthcare delivery while improving the patient experience.The company's long-term vision is to help reshape the relationship between dentistry and medicine by creating a more connected model of care that recognizes oral health as an essential component of overall health. By bringing together healthcare providers, diagnostic partners, and technology on one platform, Dentulu Health aims to improve access to preventive services, encourage earlier detection of disease, reduce fragmentation across the healthcare system, and empower patients to take a more active role in managing their health.The transition to Dentulu Health represents more than a new corporate identity. It reflects the company's continued commitment to innovation, collaboration, and improving the future of healthcare through the integration of dentistry and medicine.The evolution of Dentulu Integrated Health comes at a time when many of healthcare's most recognized organizations are investing heavily in technology-enabled, patient-centered care. Companies including Amazon Health, Teladoc Health, CVS Health, and others have accelerated the adoption of virtual care and digital health services, while organizations such as PDS Health have demonstrated the growing importance of integrating dental and medical care. Dentulu Integrated Health builds upon this broader industry transformation with a platform specifically designed to connect oral health and overall health through medical-dental integration, advanced diagnostics, preventive care, and coordinated virtual services.As healthcare continues moving toward value-based care, prevention, and interdisciplinary collaboration, Dentulu Integrated Health believes integrated medical-dental care will become an essential component of modern healthcare delivery.About Dentulu Integrated Health:Dentulu Integrated Health is a healthcare technology company dedicated to advancing medical-dental integration through virtual care, diagnostics, preventive health, and coordinated clinical services. The company's comprehensive digital platform connects patients, dentists, physicians, specialists, laboratories, and healthcare organizations through innovative technology designed to improve access, enhance collaboration, and support better health outcomes. By combining dentistry, medicine, wellness, diagnostics, and telehealth into a unified ecosystem, Dentulu Health is helping shape the future of connected healthcare.Beyond its direct-to-consumer offerings, Dentulu Integrated Health has evolved into a scalable healthcare technology platform designed to serve a wide range of organizations across the healthcare ecosystem. The platform supports multiple user experiences tailored to the unique needs of patients, dentists, physicians, specialists, employers, laboratories, health systems, dental support organizations (DSOs), medical service organizations (MSOs), insurance carriers, educational institutions, and strategic partners.Through configurable user roles and permissions, each stakeholder is provided with an experience designed specifically for their clinical, operational, or administrative responsibilities. Whether scheduling virtual consultations, coordinating multidisciplinary care, reviewing diagnostic results, managing provider networks, or monitoring patient outcomes, the platform delivers secure, role-based access to the tools and information most relevant to each user.Dentulu Integrated Health's modular architecture also enables organizations to deploy individual solutions or a fully integrated healthcare ecosystem based on their specific needs. Services can be implemented as standalone offerings or combined into comprehensive programs spanning virtual care, diagnostics, remote patient monitoring, sleep medicine, oral-systemic health, preventive wellness, and care coordination.Recognizing that healthcare organizations have diverse technology strategies, Dentulu Health also offers flexible partnership models, including enterprise licensing, strategic alliances, API and technology integrations, white-label and private-label solutions, co-branded programs, and custom platform deployments. These capabilities allow healthcare organizations, provider groups, employers, payers, manufacturers, and digital health companies to leverage Dentulu Integrated Health's technology while maintaining their own brand identity and patient experience.As healthcare continues to evolve toward greater interoperability and collaboration, Dentulu Integrated Health is committed to building an open platform that integrates with existing healthcare technologies while enabling new models of connected, preventive, and patient-centered care.To learn more or to partner with Dentulu Integrated Health please contact us at support@dentulu.com

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