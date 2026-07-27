Oicintra Acquires Majority Interest in High-Grade Chrome Mining Concession in South Africa’s Premier Bushveld complex

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Oicintra Inc. (OTCMKTS:OICT)

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oicintra, Inc. (Oicintra Group), a diversified clean energy and critical resources company, today announced the successful acquisition of a 51% majority ownership interest in a premium chrome mining project in South Africa’s North West Province.The strategic acquisition, completed through its subsidiary Oicintra Water and Power in South Africa, positions Oicintra at the forefront of high-value chrome production in one of the world’s most prolific mineral districts — the Bushveld Complex.This landmark transaction introduces the world to the Chapani Chrome Project (also referred to as the Oicintra/Chapani/Androco Consortium project), a high-grade chrome asset with exceptional metallurgical characteristics and significant development potential.The project encompasses key mineral rights over approximately 1,069 hectares on the farm Rooderand 46 JQ (and associated portions) in the Ruighoek Section, approximately 60 km north-northwest of Rustenburg.World-Class Chrome Asset with A proven High-Grade Potential zone, the concession hosts multiple chromitite seams of the Lower Group (LG), with the LG6 seam identified as the primary economic horizon.Historical evaluation and drilling data confirm:• Cr₂O₃ grades: 44.30% – 45.26% (premium metallurgical grade)• Cr/Fe ratio: 1.57 (highly favorable for ferrochrome production)• Low silica (SiO₂): ~2.71% — excellent for metallurgy and downstream processing• Seam thickness: ~90 cm, with strong lateral continuity and consistent quality down-dip to ~200 m.The LG5 seam adds further resources at ~39.3% Cr₂O₃. Indicative pricing for premium LG6 lumpy/concentrate stands at $195–$245 per dry metric tonne (FOB South Africa), with strong market fundamentals driven by global demand for stainless steel, alloys, and critical materials.The project lies within the renowned northwestern Bushveld Complex, renowned for its exceptional chrome endowment and reliable, low-variance ore bodies. Oicintra’s technical teams, working with partners, have prepared updated SAMREC-aligned summaries and are advancing toward full development, including a comprehensive 43-101 style geological assessment supported by the company’s investment commitment that it intends to secure and deploy within Q4 of 2026.Transaction Highlights Under the Acquisition and Investment Agreement:• Oicintra acquired 51% ownership of the chrome and associated mineral concessions.• Post-transaction ownership: Oicintra 51%, Chapani Mining and Construction 20%, Androco Minerals Gold Trading LLC 29%.• Mining and prospecting rights (including ML 565/2022 and related permits) are held by the consortium, enabling a clear path to production.The deal closed with all required board resolutions, share issuances, and transfer documentation completed, solidifying Oicintra’s controlling interest.Strategic Importance for Oicintra Group Chrome project represents a cornerstone of Oicintra’s critical minerals portfolio, complementing its clean energy initiatives in lithium, copper, solar, EV infrastructure, and advanced battery technologies. High-grade chrome is essential for producing ferrochrome used in stainless steel and specialty alloys — materials vital to modern infrastructure, transportation, and the energy transition.“Oicintra is building a vertically integrated platform that connects critical resources to the technologies powering tomorrow,” said Keith McAllister, Chairman and CEO of Oicintra Inc. “The Chapani Chrome Project delivers exceptional grade, scale, and location advantages in the heart of the Bushveld Complex.With our development commitment, investment capital access, and strong local partnerships, we are positioned to unlock significant value for shareholders while contributing meaningfully to South Africa’s mining economy and global supply chains.”The project aligns with Oicintra’s broader vision of sustainable mining practices, community empowerment, and responsible resource development that supports a cleaner, stronger world.Next Steps and Development Roadmap:With legal title secured and technical work advanced, Oicintra and its consortium partners are mobilizing for the next phase:• Full capitalization and operational funding to commence extraction and processing.• Completion of detailed geological modeling and resource estimation.• Infrastructure development and permitting finalization for commercial mining.• Offtake discussions with international ferrochrome and stainless steel producers.The consortium is already engaging with local stakeholders and preparing for responsible, large-scale operations that prioritize safety, environmental stewardship, and local economic benefits.About Oicintra, Inc.Oicintra Group is a forward-thinking company focused on clean energy, critical minerals, and sustainable infrastructure. Its seven strategic pillars include advanced battery technologies, EV charging networks, solar and renewable energy solutions, and high-value mining assets such as the Chapani Chrome Mine in South Africa, and lithium and copper interests in Namibia. Oicintra is committed to delivering long-term value through innovation, responsible resource development, and technologies that power a zero-carbon future.For more information on the Chapani Chrome Project or Oicintra’s broader portfolio, visit www.oicintragroup.com POWERING TODAY. SUSTAINING TOMORROW. CONNECTING RESOURCES. EMPOWERING AFRICA. BUILDING THE FUTURE.This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties inherent in mining development, commodity prices, regulatory approvals, and other factors.

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