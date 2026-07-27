Mallaghan and SkyChefs Celebrate 15-Year Partnership Supporting Global Aviation Operations

Two SkyChefs trucks, both manufactured by Mallaghan, parked at San Francisco International Airport. A SkyChefs truck pulls up to an aircraft prior to catering the flight. A SkyChefs truck sits elevated next to an aircraft during catering service.

Our long-standing partnership with Mallaghan has been key to ensuring we can consistently deliver safe, efficient vehicles for our employees who operate them in challenging operational environments.” — Erik Olund, CEO, SkyChefs

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mallaghan , one of the world’s leading manufacturers of airport ground support equipment, is celebrating 15 years of partnership with SkyChefs , the largest United States airline catering hospitality company, as it unveils its refreshed brand identity across operations throughout North America and beyond.Since 2011, Mallaghan has delivered over 250 catering trucks to SkyChefs, with this figure set to grow to over 300 by the end of 2026, showcasing the continued strength of the partnership and future growth opportunities.SkyChefs played a pivotal role as Mallaghan’s launch customer into the American market, helping to establish the company’s presence and reputation across the United States.The refreshed brand reflects SkyChefs' position as "America's First. America's Foremost." aviation culinary company and signals an exciting new era focused on operational excellence, innovation, reliability and customer service.Ronan Mallaghan, Chief Executive Officer at Mallaghan, said: “Our partnership with SkyChefs has been instrumental in our growth over the past 15 years, particularly in supporting our expansion into the American market. “We are proud to have worked closely with an international industry leader to deliver innovative, reliable and high-quality catering solutions that meet the demands of modern aviation.“As we look to the future, we are excited about the opportunity to further strengthen this relationship, with continued collaboration that will support the next phase of growth for both organisations.”The fleet includes a range of advanced models such as the CT2000, CT4000, CT6000 and CT8000, as well as the innovative eCT6000, which led SkyChefs to becoming the first catering company in North America to use an electric catering truck.Each model is designed to deliver efficiency, reliability and enhanced operational performance across worldwide airline catering services.“Our long-standing partnership with Mallaghan has been key to ensuring we can consistently deliver safe, efficient vehicles for our employees who operate them in challenging operational environments, and provide high-quality services to our airline clients,” said Erik Olund, Chief Executive Officer, SkyChefs. “Its commitment to innovation and reliability aligns closely with our own values, and together we continue to support a more sustainable future for the aviation industry.”As universal demand for air travel continues to grow, partnerships such as this highlight the importance of reliable ground support equipment in maintaining efficient airline operations and enhancing passenger experience.For more information about Mallaghan and its range of catering trucks and ground support equipment, please visit www.mallaghangse.com . To learn more about SkyChefs, please visit https://skychefs.com/ Notes to Editors• Mallaghan Engineering was founded by Terry Mallaghan in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland in the 1960s as a Civil Engineering contractor and branched into GSE products in 1990.• The company’s ever-expanding global network of customers includes airlines, airports and ground handling companies• Mallaghan clients include Aer Lingus, British Airways, China Eastern Airlines, Delta, easyJet, Emirates, Etihad, Menzies Aviation, Qantas, Qatar, Ryanair, Scandinavian Airlines, Swissport• The complete Mallaghan product range conforms to all IATA regulations and EC Directives• The company is also ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified and places a keen emphasis on complying to all external regulatory bodies associated with the manufacture of GSE products

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