VeraData and Faircom New York Win Prestigious 2026 Content Marketing Award

Cover of the Rapid Response Fundraising Readiness Kit, winner of Best Special Topic Issue in the 2026 Content Marketing Awards.

Award-winning content helps nonprofit leaders prepare for unexpected events and understand the forces shaping donor engagement and charitable giving.

Our investment in a disciplined content program is turning the expertise across our enterprise into useful, distinctive resources for nonprofit leaders.” — Brooke Sconyers, Senior Vice President of Marketing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VeraData Holdings today announced that it has earned two honors in the 2026 Content Marketing Awards, presented by the Content Marketing Institute.

The Rapid Response Fundraising Readiness Kit, developed and published by VeraData and its agency Faircom New York, was named the winner of Best Special Topic Issue. VeraData’s 2026 Fundraising Signals Report was selected as a finalist for Best Use of a White Paper.

“Our content earns its place by helping nonprofit leaders make better decisions and do their work more effectively,” said Joey Mechelle Farqué, head of content and communications at VeraData. “We created these resources to give fundraising and marketing teams practical intelligence they could act on immediately. The recognition is meaningful, but seeing the sector use the work is what tells us it’s doing its job.”

Presented annually by the Content Marketing Institute, the Content Marketing Awards are the largest and longest-running international awards program dedicated to content marketing. Entries are evaluated by a panel of experienced marketers, brand leaders, and industry experts based on strategy, execution, editorial quality, design, and measurable performance.

The Rapid Response Fundraising Readiness Kit helps nonprofit organizations prepare their fundraising and communications programs to respond quickly and thoughtfully when unexpected events create new challenges or opportunities.

The 2026 Fundraising Signals Report was developed using the signals the company’s fundraising, marketing, data, and creative practitioners observed across nonprofit programs in 2025 — from shifts in donor behavior to changes in channel performance and engagement. Moving beyond trend commentary, the report pairs 11 predictions with the evidence behind them, what each shift means for nonprofit leaders, and practical watchpoints and decisions for what to do next.

“Our investment in a disciplined content program is turning the expertise across our enterprise into useful, distinctive resources for nonprofit leaders,” said Brooke Sconyers, senior vice president of marketing at VeraData. “We’re seeing that strategy translate into sustained engagement, stronger qualified demand, and growing recognition for the practical intelligence our teams bring to the sector.”

As a category winner, the Rapid Response Fundraising Readiness Kit is now under consideration for Project of the Year. Finalists for Project of the Year, Agency of the Year and Content Marketer of the Year will be announced in August. Top honorees will be recognized during Content Marketing World, held October 5–7, 2026, in Denver.

Farqué will be speaking and hosting the Content Operations & Workflow Track at this year’s Content Marketing World and will accept VeraData’s awards on behalf of the teams and subject-matter experts who contributed to the winning work.

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About VeraData Holdings

VeraData Holdings is a data-driven constituent experience management enterprise helping mission-driven organizations achieve accelerated growth through integrated supporter experiences across platforms, channels, and devices. Through its agencies and technology infrastructure, VeraData brings together strategy, creative, media, production, data, analytics, and artificial intelligence to help nonprofit organizations deepen relationships and grow fundraising performance. For more information, visit www.VeraData.com.

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, and CMI virtual events. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is part of LIONS, part of Informa PLC. To learn more, visit www.contentmarketinginstitute.com/.

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