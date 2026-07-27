HETRICK-MARTIN INSTITUTE MAKES HISTORY AS SCHOOL’S OUT HAMPTONS BENEFIT RAISES MORE THAN $1 MILLION

Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Crystal Waters and Tamron Hall attend the Hetrick-Martin Institute "School's Out" benefit in the Hamptons on July 25, 2026 in Water Mill, New York. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images)

Annual Benefit for LGBTQIA+ Youth Draws More Than 600 Guests to Water Mill for Record-Breaking Evening

Reaching the $1 million mark is about far more than a number. It means more young people can access affirming mental-health support, find community and receive the resources they need to thrive.” — Amy Harclerode, CEO of Hetrick-Martin Institute.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI) announced today that its annual Hamptons benefit, School’s Out, raised more than $1 million in support of the organization’s services for LGBTQIA+ youth. The total represents the first seven-figure result in the event’s 26-year history and marks the fifth consecutive year that School’s Out has broken its fundraising record.

The milestone continues a period of extraordinary growth for the annual benefit, with proceeds rising more than 60 percent, from $620,000 in 2023 to more than $1 million this year. The growth reflects the commitment of HMI’s community of donors, sponsors and partners to ensuring that queer and trans young people have access to safe, affirming spaces and essential services.

“Reaching the $1 million mark reflects years of sustained commitment from people who believe in HMI and its young people," said Ben Dixon, who has co-chaired School's Out for ten years and currently co-chairs HMI's Board of Directors. "This event has grown because so many people have opened their own networks to HMI, bringing new donors to the table who go on to become some of our most committed supporters. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who helped us reach this ambitious goal.”

Held on Saturday, July 25, at the Water Mill home of Marcus Brown and his family, the event welcomed more than 600 guests. The Brown family previously hosted School’s Out in 2024 and once again opened their home for the benefit, providing a spectacular setting for one of the Hamptons’ most anticipated summer events.

School's Out co-chairs Ben Dixon, Bryan Ludwig, Tonia Steck, and Crystal Waters worked alongside the Brown family, HMI CEO Amy Harclerode, Ira Rogers, who recently concluded his tenure as HMI's Senior Director of Development after 10 years with the organization, HMI's Board of Directors, Associate Board, staff, sponsors, and volunteers to lead the evening's fundraising efforts through sponsorships, donations, a live auction, and a special paddle raise.

Notable attendees included Tamron Hall, a 2025 School’s Out honoree and 2025 HMI Emery Award recipient; chef and cookbook author Lish Steiling; founder of the South Beach and New York City Wine & Food Festivals, Lee Brian Schrager; television and radio personality Rolonda Watts; fashion designer Frederick Anderson; and interior designer Jamie Drake. Host Committee members in attendance included Dorinda Medley, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Frank DiLella, Thom Filicia and Brynn Whitfield.

Entertainment throughout the evening included performances by Lion Babe and Jamie Hannah; a poolside routine by male synchronized swimming troupe the Aquawillies; and illuminated winged dancers from WMC Creative, whose shimmering costumes lit up the estate after dark. Renowned DJ Lina Bradford provided music throughout the evening. The evening culminated in a performance by Billboard-charting singer-songwriter Crystal Waters, whose dance hits “Gypsy Woman” and "100% Pure Love" brought guests to their feet and onto the stage.

Drawing inspiration from the lush, resort-like world of HBO’s The White Lotus, HMI collaborated with Anthony Taccetta Event Design to evoke the series’ tropical elegance through select spaces and visual elements across the event.

Jason Lamoreaux energized fundraising throughout the evening, first leading a live auction during the cocktail reception featuring original artwork, exclusive travel experiences and luxury packages. Later, he rallied guests during a special paddle raise at the “Best of the Hamptons” dinner, helping propel the evening’s fundraising total to more than $1 million.

“Every day at HMI, we see how much it matters for LGBTQIA+ young people to have a place where they feel safe, supported and free to be themselves,” said Amy Harclerode, CEO of Hetrick-Martin Institute. “Reaching the $1 million mark is about far more than a number. It means more young people can access affirming mental-health support, find community and receive the resources they need to thrive, all at no cost to them. We are deeply grateful to the Brown family and to every sponsor, donor, partner and guest who made this historic evening possible.”

Lead sponsors included Nordstrom, United Airlines, Anthony Taccetta Event Design, Jensen Partners, Coatue, Mono Monkey and Dixon Advisory.

School’s Out 2026 | Official Event Trailer

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