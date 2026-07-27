iT1 Acquires Nucleos, Combining 30 Years of Government Technology Leadership With a Mission-Driven Education Platform

University of Wyoming students in Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities engage in courses A Nucleos user browses library content on a secure iT1 tablet

iT1's national infrastructure joins Nucleos's AchieveDXP platform to expand education and workforce training for the learners who need it most.

Joining forces with iT1 gives us a much stronger platform to expand our mission: helping people everywhere achieve their goals, especially those who benefit most from technology” — Noah Freedman, founder of Nucleos

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This announcement was originally issued on July 13, 2026. iT1 , a global technology solution provider with two decades of public-sector leadership, today announced the acquisition of Nucleos , the digital experience platform powering education and workforce training for non-traditional learners across the country. The combined company will operate as iT1 Nucleos LLC.Together, the combined organization will accelerate what neither could do alone: bringing high-quality education, credentials, and career pathways, at scale, to learners who have been systematically excluded from them, including incarcerated adults, returning citizens, working adults, and students in under-served K-12 and community college systems. iT1 has been Nucleos's sales channel, hardware, infrastructure, and managed-services partner for years, jointly delivering solutions to universities, community colleges, school districts, state Departments of Corrections, county jails, and juvenile facilities. The acquisition formalizes that working relationship under a single roof.Founded in 2015, Nucleos developed AchieveDXP, a digital experience platform that unifies identity, security, analytics, and learning records across more than 185 course providers and learning applications. Integrated partners include Coursera, WGU, EssentialEd, GoEducate, CareerEdge, Geographic Solutions, Canvas, Blackboard, CypherWorx, iCEV, NCCER, and IXL. Today, AchieveDXP operates across more than 40 deployments in 10 U.S. states, serving 15,000+ learners annually and logging more than 17,000 course completions."Joining forces with iT1 gives us a much stronger platform to continue and expand our mission: helping people everywhere achieve their goals, especially those who stand to benefit most from technology," said Noah Freedman, founder of Nucleos. "I'm grateful to everyone who helped us get here, and to the learners, educators, and administrators we work with every day. We're honored to keep building human-centered technology that serves everyone.""From the start of our relationship with Nucleos, we shared the same passion of using technology to help an underserved community," said Bryan Clifton, iT1 co-founder. "Their platform, team, and mission align perfectly with how we assist our public-sector customers. We are committed to keeping the mission intact and giving it the engine to reach further."The combined company will continue to operate Nucleos's existing customer relationships and product roadmap without interruption. All current contracts, deployments, support commitments, and educator and learner relationships transfer to iT1 Nucleos LLC. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.About iT1Founded in 2003, iT1 is a global technology solution provider with core capabilities around managed, lifecycle, cloud, security, as well as a broad range of hardware and software products. iT1 serves over 3,000 active accounts in virtually every industry including healthcare, finance, retail and manufacturing, as well as federal, state, local and education (SLED) agencies. More at www.it1.com About iT1 NucleosiT1 Nucleos is on a mission to advance a more just society through education and training. Its AchieveDXP platform unifies education, credentials, and workforce pathways for non-traditional learners, including incarcerated adults, returning citizens, working adults, and students in under-served education systems, with measured outcomes including two-thirds reduction in recidivism and four to five times the program access of traditional in-facility education. More at www.nucleos.com Media ContactJohn Mark Ivey, iT1john.ivey@it1.com919-274-9473

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