DMVPrepNow Makes CDL Written-Test Prep Free for U.S. Veterans After Freedom Haulers Launch

Veterans can skip the CDL road test under the new federal program - but the written exam remains. DMVPrepNow is removing that barrier at no cost.

Veterans handled vehicles most civilians will never touch. The last thing between them and a $70,000 job shouldn't be a multiple-choice test. Waiving our fee was the easiest decision we've made.” — Anton Rafalovskyi, Head of Marketing, DMVPrepNow

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRANCHBURG, N.J., July 27, 2026 — DMVPrepNow, an online test-preparation platform covering driver licensing exams in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., today announced that its complete commercial driver's license (CDL) written-test preparation is now free for U.S. military veterans and transitioning service members, in support of the federal Freedom Haulers campaign launched this week.

Freedom Haulers, an interagency effort led by the U.S. Department of Transportation together with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of War, and the Department of Labor, recruits veterans into trucking careers. Under the FMCSA Military Skills Test Waiver, veterans with experience operating heavy military vehicles can skip the behind-the-wheel skills test, and GI Bill benefits can cover up to 100% of CDL school tuition. More than 40,000 veterans have already used the skills-test waiver, according to federal announcements.

One requirement, however, is not waived: the written CDL knowledge exam, along with separate written tests for endorsements such as Air Brakes, Combination Vehicles, Hazmat, and Tanker. Industry data consistently shows the written exam is where most first-time applicants fail, forcing repeat DMV visits and delaying employment.

DMVPrepNow's veteran offer includes 180 days of full access to state-specific CDL practice tests, an exam simulator that mirrors each state's real question count and passing score, and a personalized review system that re-drills every missed question. Access requires no payment card and no documentation — the company operates the program on the honor system.

"Veterans handled vehicles most civilians will never touch — the last thing standing between them and a $70,000 job shouldn't be a 50-question multiple-choice test," said Anton Rafalovskyi, Head of Marketing of DMVPrepNow. "Waiving our fee for them was the easiest decision we've made."

The free access is available at https://dmvprepnow.com/cdl-prep-for-veterans/. Official information about the federal program is available at https://freedomhaulers.dot.gov/.

DMVPrepNow is an independent study platform and is not affiliated with, or endorsed by, the U.S. Department of Transportation, FMCSA, or the Department of Veterans Affairs.

About DMVPrepNow

DMVPrepNow (dmvprepnow.com), operated by Lernova Ventures LLC, provides practice tests and study tools for DMV, CDL, and motorcycle licensing exams across all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., in English and Spanish.

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