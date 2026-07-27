IRM expands access to internationally recognised risk qualifications through HRD Corp funding in Malaysia

HRD-funded programmes support employers in building risk capability as Malaysia addresses workforce skills priorities

Expanding access to internationally recognised risk education through HRD Corp funding enables more organisations and professionals to build practical risk capability.” — Dr Ian Livsey

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of Risk Management (IRM), the leading global professional body for enterprise risk management, has announced that its International Certificate in Operational Risk Management (ICORM) and three professional Awards are now eligible for HRD Corp funding in Malaysia, making internationally recognised risk education more accessible to employers and professionals.The announcement supports IRM's commitment to expanding access to professional risk education across Asia. It also helps organisations develop practical risk capability to respond to increasingly complex operational, financial, technological, environmental and governance-related challenges.The announcement aligns with workforce priorities identified in TalentCorp's MyMahir Malaysia Critical Occupations List 2024/2025, which identifies Risk Manager, Risk Management Officer and Risk Analyst among occupations facing skills shortages and highlights finance and risk management as areas where demand continues to exceed supply.As organisations respond to digital transformation, AI adoption, regulatory change and increasing operational complexity, employers require professionals who can support better decision-making, strengthen governance, build resilience and manage risk across the organisation.IRM's HRD-funded programmes have been developed to help employers strengthen professional risk capability through flexible, workplace-focused learning. Together, they provide a structured learning pathway, allowing professionals to build recognised capability through short specialist Awards before progressing to internationally recognised qualifications.IRM Asia Sdn Bhd, IRM's regional entity, is a registered HRD Corp training provider, allowing eligible Malaysian employers to claim funding for approved programmes and invest in globally recognised, quality-assured risk education.The new HRD-funded programmes have been selected to address key challenges facing organisations in Malaysia while providing practical skills that can be applied immediately in the workplace.The first four programmes available through HRD Corp funding are:A 30-hour online Award covering governance, ethical and operational risks associated with artificial intelligence.A 90-hour online Award covering key risks across banking, insurance and financial services.• Managing Organisational Risks:A 30-hour online Award introducing enterprise risk management principles that support better organisational decision-making and resilience.• International Certificate in Operational Risk Management (ICORM):A professional qualification covering operational risk frameworks, controls, monitoring and reporting, risk culture, scenario analysis and event management.Stephen Sidebottom, Chair of the Institute of Risk Management, said:"Strong risk capability is becoming increasingly important as organisations respond to rapid technological, regulatory and operational change. By making these programmes available through HRD Corp funding, we are helping employers invest in recognised professional development that strengthens organisational resilience and supports better decision-making."Dr Ian Livsey, Chief Executive Officer of IRM and Chair of IRM Asia Sdn Bhd, said:"Malaysia continues to invest in developing a highly skilled workforce, particularly in areas affected by digital transformation and AI. Expanding access to internationally recognised risk education through HRD Corp funding enables more organisations and professionals to build practical capability that supports long-term organisational performance."The announcement forms part of IRM's wider strategy to expand access to professional risk management education across ASEAN, providing employers and practitioners with recognised learning pathways that support lifelong learning, strengthen professional standards and build organisational resilience.Find out more: https://hub.theirm.org/awardsmalaysia

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