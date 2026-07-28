Austin R&B and Soul Singer-Songwriter Sakari Announces New EP ‘Spitfire,’ Out July 31

Austin-based R&B Artist, Sakari Sakari is releasing her second EP of 2026, made for Alt R&B fans Sakari's new Spitfire album is available on July 31, 2026

Austin artist Sakari releases her new EP ‘Spitfire’ on July 31. This soul-forward project, which explores raw emotion, is produced by Austin-based Rhythm&Truth

I wanted these songs to inspire people to express their own fire within and to live out their own divine blueprint with authenticity and courage.” — Sakari

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUSTIN, Texas — July 28, 2026 — R&B and soul singer-songwriter Sakari will release Spitfire, her second EP this year, on Friday, July 31, 2026, on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms. The new EP arrives as the Chicago-born, Austin-based independent artist passes two million streams - momentum built song by song on a soul-forward sound and truthful songwriting that lifts people up.

Named for the fearlessness at the center of her writing, Spitfire finds Sakari at full flame. Across the EP, she turns hard-won truths into anthems of self-belief — songs built to meet listeners where they are and leave them standing taller. The project pairs classic soul warmth with modern R&B production and the alt-R&B textures that first won her a devoted following, while refusing to sit still in any single lane.

Sakari’s path runs through three of America’s essential music cities. Raised in Chicago, she grew up inside the city’s deep soul and R&B lineage. In Los Angeles, she worked as a studio session musician, building the craft and precision that now anchor her own records. Today she is based in Austin, Texas, the Live Music Capital of the World, where her Chicago soul foundation and session-honed musicianship power one of the most compelling new voices in independent R&B.

“Spitfire is the ‘middle child’ of all the music I’ll be releasing this year - the second of three EPs,” says Sakari. Her first EP of the year, Out the Blue, was released in late Spring 2026. “These songs were born out of moments of raw emotion– sadness, anger and rebellion–that I felt I had to give some sort of vocabulary to. Like the bold and brash middle child that I am, this time around my goal was to turn up the heat without destroying anybody or anything [laughs] and instead I wanted these songs to inspire people to express their own fire within and to live out their own divine blueprint with authenticity and courage.” Spitfire arrives everywhere music is streamed on Friday, July 31, 2026. The album was produced by Austin-based producer, Rhythm&Truth.

Advance streams, interviews, high-resolution press photos, and cover art are available to media, reviewers, and playlist curators on request. Pre-save: https://lnk.to/SakariSpitfire

ABOUT SAKARI

Sakari is a Chicago-born, Austin-based R&B and soul singer-songwriter with more than two million streams across streaming platforms. A former Los Angeles studio session musician, she is known for a soul-forward sound and truthful songwriting that lifts people up, earning a devoted following across the alt-R&B and neo-soul communities. Her second EP, Spitfire, arrives July 31, 2026.

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