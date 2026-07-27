Velocenergy Unveils Revolutionary SCOORIDER Technology: Redefining Urban Mobility for the Future

SCOORIDER MOBILITY ANDAM SCOORIDER EGHAN SCOORIDER ANDAM SCOORIDER MODEL S XAVIER SCOORIDER with POD

ZAVENTEM, ZAVENTEM, BELGIUM, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velocenergy Inc. , a pioneering force in next-generation electric mobility solutions, today introduces its groundbreaking SCOORIDER lineup — a comprehensive family of intelligent, high-performance electric scooters and pods engineered for the demands of modern cities.Combining cutting-edge technology, luxurious craftsmanship, and sustainable design, the Velocenergy SCOORIDERS deliver unmatched performance, safety, and style for personal commuting, cargo logistics, VIP transport, and autonomous operations.From sleek personal hyper-mobility machines to enclosed passenger pods and fully autonomous delivery vehicles, the SCOORIDER platform represents a bold leap forward in urban transportation. Built on advanced electric propulsion, smart connectivity, and premium materials, these vehicles go beyond traditional scooters to become statements of progress, freedom, and individuality.Key Highlights of the Velocenergy SCOORIDER Lineup:• EGHAN SCOORIDER — Next-gen personal hyper-mobility with a striking futuristic design, 110 km/h max speed, 1200W motor power, 84V 60Ah battery, and up to 200 km range. Features premium digital cockpit, advanced suspension & braking, and dramatic blue LED accents for aggressive performance on city streets and beyond.• FOUNTAIN & PEPRAH SCOORIDERS — Elegance in motion with sculpted pearl white (and other premium finishes) bodies, high-torque in-wheel motors, superior comfort, smart connectivity, and signature LED lighting. Available in sophisticated color options including Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Desert Sand.• ANDAM SCOORIDER – Type S — Timeless luxury meets futuristic innovation. This enclosed premium model offers a climate-controlled cabin, powerful in-wheel motors, carbon fiber accents, and striking custom finishes like Glossy Black over Pearl White, Deep Emerald, Titanium Grey, and vibrant accents. Perfect for the modern visionary seeking refined power and forward-thinking design.• ARIELA & XAVIER SCOORIDER PODS — Premium enclosed transport for passengers or VIP mobility. Panoramic visibility, executive comfort seating, front cargo storage, and dynamic performance in a protective cabin. Ideal for all-weather executive rides, shared mobility, or specialized urban applications. Seamless passenger pod attachments enhance the base platforms.• CYX AUTONOMOUS SCOORIDER — Fully autonomous flagship for reliable urban delivery. Equipped with advanced sensors, AI-powered navigation, optimized delivery pods, and 24/7 operation capabilities — built for smart cities and efficient last-mile logistics.• ZOE MOBILITY SCOORIDER — Vibrant, open-frame personal transporter with digital HUD dashboard, open ergonomics, connected experience, and bold color options including striking Pink.• COZZO CARGO SCOORIDER & RUBY DELIVERY SCOORIDER — Purpose-built for business with large cargo capacity, secure lockers, efficient power, and agile handling in tight urban spaces.Models like RUBY excel in high-volume last-mile operations with spacious compartments.Across the lineup.SCOORIDERS share core innovations: zero-emission electric excellence, smart technology with real-time ride data and connectivity, advanced safety systems (electromagnetic braking, stability control), luxury craftsmanship, and seamless integration into urban ecosystems.Scooriders feature premium digital interfaces, long-range batteries, and thoughtful ergonomics that turn every journey into an experience of refined power.“Velocenergy SCOORIDERS are more than vehicles — they are the future of urban mobility,” said a Velocenergy spokesperson, Ms. Ivy Poon. “We’ve fused raw performance with intelligent design and luxurious finishes to create solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and cities. Whether it’s daily commuting, VIP transport, or autonomous logistics, our SCOORIDERS move cities forward sustainably and stylishly,” she further lamented.The SCOORIDER technology platform emphasizes sustainability (zero emissions, low operating costs), safety, smart connectivity for a seamless rider experience, and versatility across personal, cargo, passenger, and autonomous variants.Designed for global markets with a focus on emerging innovation hubs, the lineup supports everything from individual freedom to scalable fleet operations.Velocenergy invites the world to experience the future of mobility. Visit the official channels or authorized partners to learn more about the full SCOORIDER family and how it can transform urban transportation.About Velocenergy :Velocenergy is an innovative mobility technology company dedicated to developing premium electric urban solutions that blend performance, luxury, and sustainability.Through the SCOORIDER platform, Velocenergy delivers intelligent vehicles that address the challenges of modern cities while elevating everyday journeys. Committed to zero-emission excellence and smart city integration, Velocenergy is driving the transition to a cleaner, more connected future.For more information, visit www.velocenergy.com or www.scoorider.com POWER IN MOTION. FUTURE IN CONTROL. BEYOND MOBILITY. INTO THE FUTURE.

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