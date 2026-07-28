VH2 Television Launches on Amazon Appstore and Expands Streaming Reach

VH2 Television Family Time with VH2 Television CEO Daryll Triplett

VH2 Networks gives audiences more ways to watch original programming, independent films, live content, and creator-driven entertainment on Amazon and Roku.

We created VH2 to give independent creators a platform where their voices, stories, and talents can be seen.” — CEO Daryll Triplett

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VH2 Networks, Inc. announces the launch of the VH2 Television app on the Amazon Appstore, marking another major step in the independent network’s expansion across connected-TV and streaming platforms.The launch gives viewers another convenient way to discover and access VH2 Television through compatible Amazon devices. Audiences can enjoy a growing selection of original series, independent films, live programming, documentaries, podcasts, community-focused shows, and entertainment produced by independent creators and influencers.“Launching VH2 Television on the Amazon Appstore is a major accomplishment for our network,” said Daryll Triplett, founder and CEO of VH2 Networks, Inc. “We created VH2 to give independent creators a platform where their voices, stories, and talents can be seen. This launch brings us closer to putting VH2 Television in homes across the country and around the world.”Upcoming programming and features will include VH2 LatinX, a dedicated crime stories bureau, and the VH2 Food Channel. Hosted by Carlos Solomon, the food channel will highlight outstanding restaurants, local favorites, and memorable places to eat throughout the nation.The Amazon Appstore launch advances VH2 Networks’ mission to become a leading destination for independent entertainment. It also gives filmmakers, producers, advertisers, creators, and community organizations access to a growing network with expanding distribution.Viewers can download VH2 Television from the Amazon Appstore at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H7R3Q78X VH2 Networks is also available on Roku at https://channelstore.roku.com/details/a48dcb78afc6cc360fd0937d9ba5c358:65ffd8fc201292e3c00413160edd70e0/vh2-television “I want to thank the VH2 Networks Services Development Team for the outstanding work they have done developing and launching the application,” Triplett added. “We are excited about this milestone and look forward to promoting VH2 Television to viewers everywhere.”For more information, visit https://VH2.TV

Tired of Expensive Subscriptions? | Switch to VH2 Networks

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.