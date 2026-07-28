Le Gianna Tran Takes Center Stage From Fang Jackson To Aubrey's Magic Alley an Inspiring New Live Stage Experience

Allen Brown II - Director/Producer - Aubrey's Magic Alley

Directed by Allen Brown II, the uplifting production blends theater, dance, music, martial arts, and powerful storytelling to inspire the next generation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LLOID MEDIA presents a powerful new theatrical live staged play preparing to captivate audiences with a story of resilience, imagination, and hope. Aubrey's Magic Alley, written by Fang Jackson director Allen Brown II , transforms the stage into a vibrant world where courage and community triumph over adversity.The lead character of the production is Le Gianna Tran as Aubrey, an imaginative 11-year-old girl living in foster care in an underserved inner-city neighborhood. Rather than allowing her circumstances to define her, Aubrey discovers the extraordinary power of optimism by transforming the alley behind her home into a magical place filled with possibility, purpose, and dreams. Alongside an unforgettable group of friends and neighborhood characters, Aubrey embarks on an inspiring journey to overcome challenges while confronting the neighborhood's greatest threat, the infamous Trace Fukuhara as Smog Hog, whose influence represents the obstacles faced by many underserved communities.More than a stage play, Aubrey's Magic Alley is an immersive family entertainment experience that seamlessly blends dramatic performances with high-energy breakdancing, popping, locking, live singing, sports, martial arts, and uplifting messages that encourage conversations about perseverance, self-worth, friendship, and community empowerment."This production reminds audiences that even in the most difficult circumstances, imagination, hope, and unity can transform lives," said creator of Fang Jackson. "Our goal is to inspire young people to believe that their greatest strength comes from within." Directed by Allen Brown II, the production brings together an accomplished ensemble cast dedicated to delivering a dynamic theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.Cast Includes: Le Gianna Tran as Aubrey, Zen Luong as Positive man, Seven-John Singleton as Brain Matthews, Trace Fukuhara as Smog Hog, Zoetry Luong as Detective, Phil Luong as Janitor & Grandpa, Michael Harrell as Taylor, Leonel Claude as Waterman, Tamitra Clark as Foster Mom, Muhammad Hamza as Rush, Ireland Williams as Ireland, Patrick Williams as Unsure, Miguel Echave as Persuasion, Don Sevilla as the Social Worker, & Allen Brown II as Coach.Aubrey's Magic Alley also marks the beginning of an ambitious multimedia universe. The live stage production serves as the first installment in a larger storytelling franchise created by director of Fang Jackson, who has already developed the story into a comic book series with plans for a future animated television series.By combining entertainment with meaningful life lessons, Aubrey's Magic Alley offers a fresh and innovative theatrical experience designed to resonate with children, families, educators, and communities alike.Performance dates, venue information, and ticket details will be announced soon.Sponsors: BMikeRob Entertainment, The Fun Claw, Monclova Media Group, & The Keepsake Edit & Co.For more information and exclusive updates on Allen Brown II and LLOID projects, visit the official website. Followers can also stay connected on Instagram.ABOUT DIRECTOR ALLEN BROWN II:Allen Brown II is an independent filmmaker and former breakdancer building his work far outside the traditional Hollywood system.After losing an eye in adulthood, Allen recommitted himself to storytelling as a form of survival, purpose, and reinvention. His work is grounded in lived experience, cultural collision, and the small moments that shape identity, resilience, and legacy. Allen is the creator of I’m Housin’ and Fang Jackson, a 1948-set period thriller premiering as part of the launch of his creator-owned platform, LLOID. LLOID stands for Let’s Live On Intelligent Designs and was built as a home for authentic, human stories that do not fit algorithm-driven spaces. His approach is raw, intentional, and film-first, focused on building infrastructure that allows independent creators to keep making work without waiting for permission.Press Contacts :Destiny Good | D. Good Publicitydgoodpublicity@gmail.com(313)971-1997

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