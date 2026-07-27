Cosynd Expands Copyright Protection Platform to Defend Journalism’s Value in the AI Era

Serving 250+ publishers, such as USA Today, The Atlantic, and Politico, reaching 1.5B readers, Cosynd protects news sites, print,and broadcasts via its platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Already trusted by 250+ publishers, including Forbes, USA Today, The Atlantic, and Politico, reaching 1.5 billion readers daily, Cosynd now protects news websites , print publications, and live broadcasts through an automated platformCosynd, a leading service for IP protection, today announces its expansion into the news and broadcast industry with the first fully automated copyright registration tool designed to protect journalism at scale in the AI era, covering news websites, printed publications, and live broadcasts under a single system.AI has reshaped how journalism is used and discovered: articles are scraped to train models, and AI-generated search summaries increasingly answer readers' questions without a single click-back to the source; referral traffic from search has fallen by roughly a third industry-wide over the past year, according to Chartbeat data. Copyright registration has become publishers' most direct lever in response: it's the prerequisite for pursuing infringement claims and statutory damages in court, and it's what gives publishers real standing to negotiate licensing deals instead of simply absorbing the loss. Without it, publishers have limited ability to act at all.Since launching in 2019, Cosynd has protected millions of assets that billions of people interact with every day, enabling creators, businesses, and law firms to create vital legal agreements, audit assets for protection gaps, and fill those gaps with copyright registrations. That same foundation now extends fully to digital, print, and broadcast news."For years, publishers have invested millions creating trusted journalism, but until recently there hasn't been a practical way to protect that work at the scale modern publishing demands," said Jessica Sobhraj, CEO of Cosynd. "AI has fundamentally changed the stakes. Copyright registration is no longer just a legal formality. It's becoming the foundation for enforcement, for licensing, and for preserving the value of original reporting. Our goal is to make that protection effortless, across every format a newsroom produces."Cosynd’s platform leverages the U.S. Copyright Office’s Group Registration of Updates to a News Website (GRNW) option for a more affordable, practical registration path for publishers. This allows publishers of broad news topics to register all eligible content, articles, images, video, and audio, published in a given month under a single application, rather than filing separately for each piece.Cosynd automates the entire process. Publishers simply provide a website URL; Cosynd captures homepage snapshots, organizes eligible content, and prepares and submits fully compliant applications and deposit materials to the Copyright Office, removing the manual tracking and legal guesswork that made consistent registration impractical at the scale and speed at which news moves. For publishers exploring potential litigation, Cosynd also works closely with law firms to support publishers that are exploring potential litigation, turning its automated registration records, which serve as prima facie evidence of ownership, into the evidentiary foundation a case requires.Building on that foundation, Cosynd has now expanded to cover printed publications and live broadcast content as well, already protecting more than 30,000 hours of broadcast programming every month.Why This MattersFor publishers, this is an uphill battle to preserve the value of their work while defending against brand dilution, lost revenue, and unauthorized distribution, all at once. Here’s what that looks like in practice:● Registration unlocks real value across every format. News, magazine, and broadcasting brands alike are seeing registrations pay off directly, including statutory damages of up to $150,000 per infringed asset, turning protection from a legal formality into a meaningful financial safeguard.● The litigation landscape is active and growing. The New York Times’ ongoing lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, and Anthropic’s recently finalized $1.5 billion copyright settlement with book authors and publishers both show how serious courts are treating AI’s use of copyrighted work, and how much is riding on being able to prove ownership.● AI-powered search is quietly cutting off revenue, not just traffic. Independent research shows that when AI-generated summaries appear alongside search results, click-through to the source drops sharply, even when the publisher's own reporting is what's being summarized, and for publishers whose business depends on ad-supported traffic, fewer clicks means fewer eyeballs and less revenue.● GRNW is opening up to more publishers. Recent Copyright Office rulemaking proposes broadening the definition of "news website" beyond narrow subject-matter limits, opening the door for a wider range of publishers to register niche topics under GRNW.● The timing could not be more relevant. Following a Copyright Office fee study, GRNW registration fees are set to rise from $95 to $275 per registration this fall, unless Congress intervenes. Registering now, before the increase takes effect, makes timely, automated registration more valuable than ever.A Call to the IndustryMore than 250 publishers, magazine brands, and broadcasters are already using Cosynd to protect their work. As AI reshapes how news is trained on, searched for, and consumed, it's time for the rest of the industry to take notice: copyright registration is no longer optional infrastructure. It's the foundation publishers need to protect their work and negotiate on their own terms. The message is clear: in the fight against AI-driven content theft, innovation must meet urgency, and Cosynd's platform delivers both.For more information, visit www.cosynd.com/news or contact publishers@cosynd.com.###About CosyndCosynd is the leading platform for creators and businesses to protect their original content—music, videos, imagery, literature, and more—quickly and affordably. Cosynd protects millions of assets that over 3 billion people interact with every day. With a suite of easy-to-use copyright tools, Cosynd streamlines essential legal processes, allowing users to create, negotiate, redline, and sign agreements that secure their rights, while seamlessly registering their copyrights with the U.S. Copyright Office. Trusted by thousands of copyright owners across 160+ countries, Cosynd transforms what was once a complex, expensive process into an accessible, cost-effective solution, saving creators and businesses thousands in legal fees with just a few clicks. Learn more at Cosynd.com.

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