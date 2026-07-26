Update – Victim Identified* State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in Seaford

Date Posted: Sunday, July 26th, 2026

The Delaware State Police identified 73-year-old Michael Barrett, of Seaford, Delaware, as the man who died in the fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Seaford.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle may have damage to the passenger side, possibly near the turn signal housing. Troopers ask anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact Master Corporal K. Argo at (302) 703-3264. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.